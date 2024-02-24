DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Evanora + Sounds of Broken Souls | Specka Live

Specka
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El sábado 24 de febrero, prepárense para una experiencia musical única con la fusión de dos potencias del metal en un emocionante concierto. Evanora, la banda de heavy metal valenciana conocida por su sonido clásico influenciado por grupos como Deep Purple...

Menores de edad pueden entrar en compañía de un adulto responsable
Organizado por Specka Club.
Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

