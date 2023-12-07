DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Prima Diffusa in Fondazione Feltrinelli

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Thu, 7 Dec, 5:15 pm
TheatreMilano
Selling fast
Free
About

Torna in Fondazione Feltrinelli la Prima Diffusa, la proiezione in diretta dell’opera che inaugura la stagione scaligera 2023/2024 del Teatro alla Scala di Milano: Don Carlo, l’opera di Giuseppe Verdi, diretta da Riccardo Chailly con la regia di ****...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:45 pm

