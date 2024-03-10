Top track

Dungeon Master

Visigoth + Neck Cemetery

Lido
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The hammers of heavy metal ring loud and true in the mountain halls of Salt Lake City, Utah! Standing in staunch opposition to any presumptuous notion of ‘reinventing the wheel’ or ‘redefining the genre’, Visigoth instead dedicate themselves to worshipping...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Neck Cemetery, Visigoth

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

