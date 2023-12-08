DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This ticket allows access to Cuttin' Headz × Más Tiempo, The Other Side and Solomun's Diynamic Outdoor stages at Factory Town. VIP tickets allow entry for Cuttin' Headz × Más Tiempo VIP area ONLY.
The Martinez Brothers and Skepta bring the wildest grooves...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.