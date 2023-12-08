Top track

Fleur Shore - Booty Shake (Ass Shake Mix)

Cuttin' Headz × Más Tiempo & The Other Side

Factory Town
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $50

About

The Martinez Brothers and Skepta bring the wildest grooves to The Park at Factory Town while Maher Daniel showcases the finest in International techno with"The Other Side" at Cypress End.

This ticket allows entry to all areas of Factory Town. VIP tickets...

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

9
The Martinez Brothers, Skepta, Beltran and 9 more

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

