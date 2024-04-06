DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Battle Show Me What You Got

Le Triangle
Sat, 6 Apr, 4:00 pm
ArtRennes
€10.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dans une ambiance enflammée, les danseur·euses parmi les meilleur·es en France s’affrontent avec brio et virtuosité accompagné·es par un DJ en live. Deux univers distincts sont alors proposés : le show (instinctif, improvisé et fougueux) et la création (ré...

Tout public
Présenté par Dooinit.
Venue

Le Triangle

Boulevard De Yougoslavie, 35200 Rennes, France
Doors open4:00 pm

