ARKHAM ASYLUM

Domicile Miami
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $14.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE INMATES HAVE TAKEN OVER THE ASYLUM.

FIGHT TO SURVIVE THE NIGHT FULL OF HARD TECHNO & INDUSTRIAL

GOTHAMS MOST WANTED:

@creammusica

@jay__toledo

@dj_mejia

@hidethebody

@technofa1ry

SOMETIMES ITS MADNESS THAT MAKES US WHAT WE ARE

DRESS CODE NOT...

Girls 18+ guys 21+ with physical valid ID
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

