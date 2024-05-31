Top track

Watchin Out (Dirty Channels vs. Danny Russell)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Polifonic Festival Milano 2024

Parco Esposizioni Novegro
31 May - 3 Jun
DJSegrate
From €50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Watchin Out (Dirty Channels vs. Danny Russell)
Got a code?

About

Polifonic Festival Milano 2024 have just landed on our radar!

The full line-up of the artists who will attend the third edition of the Milanese Festival have been announced, proudly unveils the wave of musicians set to grace its stages.

A jump into the n...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da POLIFONIC SRL.

Lineup

31
Alia, Antal, Bulma Brief and 31 more

Venue

Parco Esposizioni Novegro

via Novegro s/n, V.le Esposizioni, 20054 Segrate MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.