DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Polifonic Festival Milano 2024 have just landed on our radar!
The full line-up of the artists who will attend the third edition of the Milanese Festival have been announced, proudly unveils the wave of musicians set to grace its stages.
A jump into the n...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.