DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SPRING FESTIVAL: LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION FT. SLANDER AND ALAN WALKER

Avant Gardner
18 Feb - 20 Feb 2024
DJNew York
From $73.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PRE-SALE SIGN UP: https://arep.co/p/springfestivalnyc

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

FULL VENUE TAKE OVER // PRESIDENT'S DAY WEEKEND

Sunday Feb 18 - SLANDER + MORE TBA! (10PM - 4AM)

Monday Feb 19 - ALAN WALKER + MORE...

21+
Presented by Pulse Events & Avant Gardner
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slander, Alan Walker

Venue

Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.