a

Abaixadors10
Carrer dels Abaixadors, 10, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Aces & Eights Saloon Bar
Fortess Rd, Kentish Town, London NW5, UK
Admiralspalast
Friedrichstraße 101, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Albert Hall Manchester
27 Peter St, Manchester M2 5QR
Albert Hall Nottingham
N Circus St, Nottingham NG1, UK
Alcatraz Milano
Via Valtellina, 25, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Alcazar Live
Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Alex's Bar
2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Alley Cat Music Club
182 Courtland St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
ALPHAVILLE
140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Alte Hackerei
Alter Schlachthof 11a, 76131 Karlsruhe, Germany
Alte Mälzerei
Galgenbergstraße 20, 93053 Regensburg, Germany
Alte Münze
Molkenmarkt 2, 10179 Berlin, Germany
Amari Bar
Dachauer Straße 90, 80335 Munich, Germany
Amazing Grace
St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Amnesia Ibiza
Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Ampere
Zellstraße 4, 81667 München, Germany
Amsterdam Bar & Hall
6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Anfiteatro del Venda
Via Sottovenda, 35030 Galzignano Terme PD, Italy
Anomalie Art Club
Storkower Str. 123, 10407 Berlin, Germany
APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Apollo Théâtre
18 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75011 Paris, France
ARCI Bellezza
Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Arden Gild Hall
2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Area Manchester
50 Sackville St, Manchester
Arena Puccini
Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Arena Treptow
Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Arena (Wien)
Baumgasse 80, 1030 Wien, Austria
Arènes Pierre Balao
97 Allées Bergès, 65700 Maubourguet, France
Arkaoda
16-18 Karl-Marx-Platz, 12043 Berlin, Germany
Armazém 8 Marvila
Rua Amorim, 8, 1950-131 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Arrogant Swine
173 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Artheater
Ehrenfeldgürtel 127, 50823 Köln, Germany
Astra Kulturhaus
Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Atelier Gardens
Oberlandstraße 26-35, 12099 Berlin, Germany
Ateliers Magelis
1 Rue De Saintes, 16000 Angoulême, France
Atlantic Club
Av. del Tibidabo, 56, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Auster-Club
Pücklerstraße 34, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Avant Gardner
140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
AWE Bar
56193 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Ayoka Event Space Berlin
Friedrichstraße 180, 10969 Berlin, Germany
Azzurro - The Beach
Am Blauen See 119, 30823 Garbsen, Germany

b

B72
Hernalser Gürtel 72, 1080 Wien, Austria
Babylon
Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Bachelite cLab
Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Backstage
Reitknechtstraße 6, 80639 München, Germany
Backstage Bar & Billiards
601 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Badaboum
2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Badehaus Berlin
Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Badeschiff
Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Bahnhof Pauli
Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Baketown
Kolonnenstraße 27, 10829 Berlin, Germany
Balcony-Berlin
Alexanderstraße 7 Eingang:, Otto-Braun-Straße, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Ballsaal-Studio
Wriezener Str. 6, 13359 Berlin, Germany
Banana Forest
Ozran Beach Road, 403509, Anjuna, Mapusa, North Goa, Goa, India
Band on the Wall
25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Bar à Bulles
4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare
Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Bar Jeder Vernunft
Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin, Germany
Bar Tausend
Schiffbauerdamm 11, 10117 Berlin, Germany
BASE VIRTUALE
Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
BASF-Feierabendhaus
Z060, Leuschnerstraße 47, 67063 Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany
Basilica Hudson
Basilica Hudson, 110 S Front St, Hudson, NY 12534, USA
BD CLUB
Max-Planck-Ring 16, 98693 Ilmenau, Deutschland
Beachouse Ibiza
Platja D'en Bossa, 07817 Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Islas Baleares, España
Béi Chéz Heinz
Liepmannstraße 7b, 30453 Hannover, Deutschland
Belgrave Music Hall
1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Benk + Bo
Gravel Ln, London, UK
Berghain
Am Wriezener bhf, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Berghain | Panorama Bar | Säule
Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Berliner Ensemble
Bertolt-Brecht-Platz 1, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Berlin Under A
25 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Bermondsey Social Club
Railway Arch, 19 Almond Rd, London SE16 3LR
Betonhalle
Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin, Germany
Between The Bridges
The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Bianca Road Brew Co
83 Enid St, London SE16 3RA, UK
Big Penny Social
1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
BIKO
Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Bi Nuu
10997 Berlin, Germany
Birdland
Gärtnerstraße 122, 20253 Hamburg, Germany
B.leza
Cais Do Gás 1, 1200-480 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Blonde Venus
Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Blondies
205a Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 8EG, UK
Blue Shell
Luxemburger Str. 32, 50674 Köln, Germany
Boat Live
90 White Post Lane, Tower Hamlets, London, E9 5EN, United Kingdom
Bold Tendencies
7th-10th Floors Multi-Storey Car Park, 95a Rye Lane, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Boston Music Room
178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Brain Dead Studios
611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Bricks Berlin
Mohrenstraße 30, 10117 Berlin, Deutschland
Bridge_48
Carrer de Llull, 48, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Brixton Jamm
261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Bronson
Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Brooklyn Music Kitchen
177 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11205, United States
Brudenell Social Club
33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Burial South Slope
40 Collier Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Bush Hall
310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
BUS TERRAZA
Av. del Litoral, 488, 08019 Barcelona, Spain
BüZe
Venloer Straße 429, 50825 Cologne, Germany
Byrdland
1264 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA

c

Cabaret at The Barcelona EDITION
Av. de Francesc Cambó, 14, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Cadavra
C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Cafe Erzulie
894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Café Galao
Tübinger Str. 90, 70178 Stuttgart, Germany
Cafe KOKO
74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Café la Palma
Calle de la Palma, 62, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Café Schöne Aussichten
Gorch-Fock-Wall 4, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
Cafe Wagner
Wagnergasse 26, 07743 Jena, Deutschland
Camp Margate
125 Northdown Rd, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2QY, UK
Canvas 1
CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Canvas 2
CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
CAP10100
Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Capitol
Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Capitol Theater Offenbach
Kaiserstraße 106, 63065 Offenbach am Main, Germany
Carroponte
Via Luigi Granelli 1, 20099 Sesto San Giovanni città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Casa Bonay
Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 700, 08010 Barcelona, Spain
Casa Figari
Carrer del Torrent de l'Olla, 141, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Casa Tennis - Palazzo Madama
Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Turin, Turin 10122, Italy
Cassiopeia
Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Centralstation Darmstadt
Im Carree, 64283 Darmstadt, Deutschland
Centre Français de Berlin
Müllerstraße 74, 13349 Berlin, Germany
Centre Point
Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Centro Cívico La Almozara
Av. Puerta de Sancho, 30, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
CHALK
13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Chelsea
U-Bahnbögen 29, 1080 Wien, Austria
Chelsea Music Hall
407 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011, USA
Chemiefabrik Dresden
Petrikirchstraße 5, 01097 Dresden, Germany
Chess Club
617 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Chop Shop
2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Cinema Astra
Piazza Cesare Beccaria 9, 50121 Florence Florence, Italy
Cinema Beltrade
Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Circolo Gagarin
Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)
Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Circolo Ohibò
Via Benaco, 1, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
CityLab 971
Via Salaria, 971, 00138 Roma RM, Italy
Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
Bartholomäus-Schink-Straße 65/67, 50825 Köln, Germany
clubCANN
Kegelenstraße 21, 70372 Stuttgart, Germany
Club Chinois
Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Club Congress
311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Club House Livestream
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Club Malasaña
Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Club Revenge
32-34, Old Steine, Brighton, BN1 1EL, United Kingdom
Club Space Miami
34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Club Stereo
Klaragasse 8, 90402 Nürnberg, Germany
Clwb Ifor Bach
11 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
C'mon Everybody
325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Coba
1711 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75215, United States
Cobra Lounge
235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Coconut Beach
Am Hawerkamp 29a, 48155 Münster, Deutschland
COLONIA NOVA Berlin
Haus 5, Thiemannstraße 1/Tor 4, 12059 Berlin, Germany
Colosseum Berlin
Schönhauser Allee 123, 10437 Berlin, Germany
Colour Factory
Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Colours Hoxton
2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Columbiahalle
Columbiadamm 13-21, 10965 Berlin, Germany
Columbia Theater
Columbiadamm 9-11, 10965 Berlin, Germany
Concorde 2
Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
CONTENT
Stanhope Street, Liverpool, L8 5RE, United Kingdom
Conway Hall
25 Red Lion Square Holborn, London WC1R 4RL UK
Cookies
Friedrichstraße 158-164, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Covent Garden Social Club
6-7 Great Newport St, London WC2H 7JB, UK
Covent Garden Studios
5 Great Newport St, London WC2H 7JB, UK
Covo Club
Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Craft Barcelona
Carrer del Paradís, 4, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Crofters Rights
117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Cruise Inn Open Air Steinwerder
Buchheisterstraße 16, 20457 Hamburg, Germany

d

Dabadaba
Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Darling Aviary
712 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
DARWIN
87 Quai des Queyries, 33100 Bordeaux, France
DAS BETT
Schmidtstraße 12, 60326 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Das WERK
Spittelauer Lände, 1090 Wien, Austria
DC-10
Carretera las salinas, km 1, 07818 Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Illes Balears, Spain
De Dior Lounge
3650 North Buckner Boulevard, Dallas, Texas 75228, United States
Deep Cuts
21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Delphi
Gustav-Adolf-Straße 2, 13086 Berlin, Germany
Deluxx Fluxx
125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Depot Mayfield
Temperance St, Manchester M12 6HR, UK
Die Hängenden Gärten von Ehrenfeld
Vogelsanger Straße 140, 50823 Cologne, Germany
Die Pumpe
Haßstraße 22, 24103 Kiel, Germany
Die Wohngemeinschaft
Richard-Wagner-Str. 39, 50674 Köln, Germany
DIFFERENT WRLD
701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Dilston Gallery - Southwark Park Galleries
Southwark Park Rd., London SE16 2DD, UK
Dindada
2 Route D'auteuil Aux Lacs, 75016 Paris, France
DIOBAR
Av. del Marquès de l'Argentera, 27, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
DISCOPLAGE
14 Av. Pierre Mendès France, 13008 Marseille, France
Distillery
Kurt-Eisner-Straße 108a, 04275 Leipzig, Germany
DOCK B
1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doña
Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
DONATE WITH DICE UK
London, UK
Do Not Sit On The Furniture
423 16th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Don Quixote
2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
DRAUSSEN
Talpagasse 8, 1230 Wien, Austria
Draussen im Grünen
Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Druckluft
Am Förderturm 27, 46049 Oberhausen, Germany
Duett's Texas Club
420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States

e

E1
110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Eagle Room
2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, Florida 33140, United States
Eagle Room NYC
23 Lexington Avenue, New York City, New York 10010, United States
EartH
11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Easy Street Records
4559 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Eddie's Attic
515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Eden Ibiza
Carrer Salvador Espriu, s/n, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Illes Balears, Spain
Effra Social
89 Effra Rd, Brixton, London SW2 1DF, UK
Egg
200 York Way, London N7 9AX
El Cid
4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
El Club Detroit
4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Electric Ballroom
184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Electric Brixton
Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Electrowerkz
7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Elkton Music Hall
107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
El Pumarejo
Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Elsewhere - Rooftop
599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Elsewhere - The Hall
599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Elsewhere - Zone One
599 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
El Silencio
Av. de Cala Molí, 30, 07830 Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Illes Balears, Spain
El Sol
Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
El Sótano
C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Ember Music Hall
309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Emmauskirche
Lausitzer Platz 8 A, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Ernest Records
337 Marcus Garvey Boulevard, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Es Paradis Ibiza
Carrer Salvador Espriu, 2, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Illes Balears, Spain
Estelle's
400 Colorado Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Eulogy
10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Eur Social Park
EUR, 00144 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
E-Werk Köln
Schanzenstraße 37, 51063 Köln, Germany
Ex Base Nato
Via della Liberazione, 1, 80125 Napoli NA, Italy

f

fabric
Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Fabrique im Gängeviertel
Valentinskamp 34a, 20355 Hamburg, Deutschland
Factory Town
4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Faena Theater
3201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33140, United States
Fat Cat kleiner Konzertsaal
Rosenheimer Straße 5, 81667 München, Deutschland
Felsenkeller Leipzig
Karl-Heine-Straße 32, 04229 Leipzig, Germany
Ferropolis
Ferropolisstraße 1, 06773 Gräfenhainichen, Germany
Festsaal Kreuzberg
Am Flutgraben 2, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Festsaal Luisenstraße
Luisenstraße 56, 10117 Berlin, Germany
FGO-Barbara
1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Flex
Augartenbrücke 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
Floyd Miami
34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Fluctuart
2 Port Du Gros Caillou, 75007 Paris, France
Fluxbau
Pfuelstraße 5, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Folklore Hoxton
186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
ForeverGood
54 Druid St, London SE1 2EZ, UK
Formato Club
Avinguda de les Corts Valencianes, 58, 46035 València, Valencia, Spain
Forte Antenne
Via del Forte Antenne, 12, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Frannz Club
Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin, Germany
Freedom Mills
Unit 47 Washington St, Leeds LS3 1JQ
Freehold
45 S 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Freiheitshalle
Rainer-Werner-Fassbinder-Platz 1, 80636 München, Germany
Fremont Country Club
601 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Friedrichsstadtpalast
Friedrichstraße 107, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Friend's Meeting House
Friend's Meeting House, 6 Mount St, Manchester M2 5NS, UK
FVTVR
34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
FZW
Ritterstraße 20, 44137 Dortmund, Germany

g

Gaité Lyrique
3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Galileo
Via Nino Bixio 10, 20129 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Gärten der Welt
Blumberger Damm 44, 12685 Berlin, Germany
gART.n
Blockdammweg 1, 10317 Berlin, Deutschland
Gasometer
Guglgasse 6, 1110 Wien, Austria
Gate Milano
Via Valtellina, 21, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Genghis Cohen
740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Georg Elser Halle
Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Get Tight Lounge
1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Giardini Baltimora
Piazza Vannuccio Faralli, 16121 Genova GE, Italy
Glashaus Arena
Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Gleis 22
Hafenstraße 34, 48153 Münster, Germany
Glockenbachwerkstatt
Blumenstraße 7, 80331 München, Deutschland
Gold-Diggers
5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Golden Glide Skating Rink
2750 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, Georgia 30034, United States
Gold Sounds
44 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Gorila
C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Gorilla
54-56 Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WW
Grand Junction
Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
Great Hall at Avant Gardner
140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Green Door Store
Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Green Light Social
2625 Floyd Street, Dallas, Texas 75204, United States
Grelle Forelle
Spittelauer Lände 12, 1090 Wien, Austria
Groove Station
Katharinenstraße 11-13, 01099 Dresden, Germany
Große Freiheit 36
Große Freiheit 36, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Großer Sendesaal im Haus des Rundfunks
Masurenallee 8-14, 14057 Berlin, Germany
Ground Control Gare de Lyon
81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Grüner Salon Der Volksbühne
Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz 2, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Guzzo
Plaça Comercial, 10, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Gylt Bangalore
22, Hennur Bagalur Main Rd, Visthar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560077

h

H0l0
1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Hacienda
Via Galla Placidia, 27, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Hackney Church
Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0PD, UK
Hafenklang
Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Häkken
Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Halcyon SF
314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Halle am Berghain
Am Wriezener bhf, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Halle Tropisme
121 Rue FontCouverte, 34000 Montpellier, France
Hand of Glory
240 Amhurst Rd, London E8 2BS, UK
Hangar 2 Tempelhof
Columbiadamm 10, 12101 Berlin, Germany
hansa 48
Hansastraße 48, 24118 Kiel, Germany
HAU
Stresemannstraße 29, 10963 Berlin, Germany
Haus der Berliner Festspiele Gr. Saal
Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin, Germany
Haus der Berliner Festspiele Side Stage
Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin, Germany
Haus der Kulturen der Welt
John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin, Germany
Haus des Rundfunks
Masurenallee 8-14, 14057 Berlin, Germany
Headrow House
Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Heartbeat
1325 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Heaven
11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Hebbel Am Ufer
Stresemannstraße 29, 10963 Berlin, Germany
Heilig Geist Kapelle
Spandauer Str. 1, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Heimathafen Neukölln
Karl-Marx-Straße 141, 12043 Berlin, Germany
HERBRAND's
Herbrandstraße, 50825 Köln, Germany
HERE at Outernet
Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
High Tide
605 East 4th Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Hole44
Hermannstraße 146, 12051 Berlin, Germany
Hollywood Arts Park
1 N Young Cir, Hollywood, FL 33020, USA
Holzmarkt 25
Holzmarktstraße 25, 10243 Berlin, Deutschland
Hootananny Brixton
95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Hostaria in Certosa
Isola La Certosa, 30141 Venice Venice, Italy
Hot Box
28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
HotBox Restaraunt
46-48 Commercial St, London E1 6LT, UK
Hotel Congress
311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Hotel Congress Plaza
311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
House of Weekend
Alexanderstraße 7, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Humboldt-Saal in der Urania Berlin
An d. Urania 17, 10787 Berlin, Germany
Huxleys Neue Welt
Hasenheide 107, 10967 Berlin, Germany
Hyde Park Book Club
27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK

i

Ibiza Rocks Hotel
Ibiza Rocks Hotel, C. Cervantes, 27, Ibiza, Balearic Islands 07820, Spain
IBOAT
Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
ICC Berlin
Messedamm 22, 14057 Berlin, Germany
Icehouse
2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
IFA Berlin - Sommergarten
14055 Berlin, Germany
Igreja de St George
R. de São Jorge 6, 1250-235 Lisboa
IKLECTIK
20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Ilses Erika
Bernhard-Göring-Straße 152, 04277 Leipzig, Deutschland
imaginCafé
C. de Pelai, 11, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Import Export
Schwere-Reiter-Straße 2h, 80637 Munich, Germany
Independance Club
Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Industrie Fluviali
Via del Porto Fluviale, 35, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
Intercontinental Hotel
Budapester Str. 2, 10787 Berlin, Germany
IPSE
Vor dem Schlesischen Tor 2, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Irgendwo
Amelie-Beese-Straße 8, 28199 Bremen, Germany
Islington Assembly Hall
Upper Street, London N1 2UD

j

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Jolene Sound Room Miami
200 East Flagler Street, Miami, Florida 33131, United States
Josephine au Théâtre du Châtelet
1 Place du Châtelet, 75001 Paris, France
Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina
11 West Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220, United States
Judson & Moore Distillery
3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Jugendkulturhaus Cairo
Fred-Joseph-Platz 3, 97082 Würzburg, Deutschland
JuJu's Bar & Stage
Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
JunkYard
Schlägelstraße 57, 44145 Dortmund, Germany
JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort and Spa
Nandi Hills Road, Karahalli Post, Kundana Hobli, Devanahalli Taluk, Bengaluru

k

Kabana Rooftop
700 E Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Kalkscheune
Johannisstraße 2, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Kampnagel
Jarrestraße 20, 22303 Hamburg, Germany
Kantine am Berghain
Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Kantine (Köln)
Neusser Landstraße 2, 50735 Köln, Germany
Kaufhaus Jandorf
Brunnenstraße 19-21, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Kesselhaus
Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin, Germany
KGB - KulturGüterBahnhof
Bahnhofstraße 14, 33449 Langenberg, Germany
Kilowatt
3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Kindergarten
Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide
An d. Wuhlheide 187, 12459 Berlin, Germany
Kindred
Bradmore House, Queen Caroline Street, W6 9BW
Kingdom Night Club
505 East 7th Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Kino Šiška
Trg prekomorskih brigad 3, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
Kitty Cheng
Torstraße 99, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Kleiner Klub/Garage
Neugäßchen 9, 66111 Saarbrücken, Germany
Kleinvieh
Gothaer Straße 12, 01097 Dresden, Deutschland
Klunkerkranich
Karl-Marx-Straße 66, 12043 Berlin, Germany
Knockdown Center
52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Knucklehead Hollywood
6202 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038, USA
KOKO
1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Komedia
44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Konzerthaus
Gendarmenmarkt, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Kraftwerk Berlin
Köpenicker Straße 70, 10179 Berlin, Germany
Kraftwerk Rummelsburg
12, Rummelsburger Landstraße 2, 12459 Berlin, Germany
Kremwerk
1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Kube Hôtel Paris
1 Passage Ruelle, 75018 Paris, France
Kulturhaus Insel Berlin
Alt Treptow 6, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Kulturkeller
Jesuitenplatz 2, 36037 Fulda, Germany
Kulturzentrum Schlachthof Kassel
Mombachstraße 10-12, 34127 Kassel, Deutschland
Kunstlabor (Innenhof)
Dachauer Straße 90, 80335 München, Deutschland

l

La Boule Noire
120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
La Casbah
Rue De La Forge Royale, 75011 Paris, France
La Cigale
120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Lafayette
11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
La Flèche d'Or
102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
La Java
105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
La Javelle
20 Boulevard Poniatowski, 75012 Paris, France
La Loco
178 Av. Paul Vaillant Couturier, 93120 La Courneuve, France
La Machine du Moulin Rouge
90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
La Manufacture
Rue de la Butte, Le Bourget, France
La Maroquinerie
23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
La Mina
5630 Village Glen Dr, Dallas, Texas 75206, United States
La Nau
Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Lanxess Arena
Willy-Brandt-Platz 3, 50679 Cologne, Germany
La Palma. Sala Polivalent
Carrer Ample 75, 43202 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
La Place
10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
La Restuccia - Masseria Urban
Contrada Monte, 73010 Lequile LE, Italy
Largo Venue
Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
LARK
Holzmarktstraße 15-18, 10179 Berlin, Germany
La Rotonde
6 Place de la Bataille de Stalingrad, 75019 Paris, France
La Terrrazza
Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Latteria Molloy
Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Lausitzring
Lausitzallee 1, 01998 Schipkau, Germany
Laut
Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Le Chihuahua Dodu
22 Rue Jobin, 13003 Marseille, France
Le Consulat
14 Avenue Parmentier, 75011 Paris, France
Le Ferrailleur
21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Le Food Society Lyon
17 Rue Du Docteur Bouchut, 69003 Lyon, France
Le Food Society Paris
68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Le Hasard Ludique
128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Lehmann Club
Breitscheidstraße 12, 70174 Stuttgart, Germany
Leith Theatre
28-30 Ferry Rd, Edinburgh EH6 4AE, UK
Le Makeda
103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Le Mazette
69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Le Molotov
3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Lemonad(e) Park
1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Le Mura Underground
Via di Porta Labicana, 24, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
Le Périphérique
All. du Canal, 75019 Paris, France
Le Poisson Rouge
158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Les Bains
7 Rue du Bourg l'Abbé, 75003 Paris, France
Le Secteur
59 Rue des Terres Neuves, 33130 Bègles, France
Le Silencio
142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
Le Toit de la Grande Arche de la Défense
1 Parvis de la Défense, 92800 Puteaux, France
Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Lido
Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Link
Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Locomotiv Club
Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Los Globos
3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Los Tarantos
Plaça Reial, 17, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Lost & Found
2519 North Stanton Street, El Paso, Texas 79902, United States
lost weekend
Schellingstraße 3, 80799 Munich, Germany
LTB Showrooms
1 Warwick Row, Coventry CV1 1LH, UK
Luna Club
Bergstraße 17a, 24103 Kiel, Germany
LUTE Bar & Bowls
Carrer de Sant Medir, 9, 08028 Barcelona, Spain
LUX
Schwarzer Bär 2, 30449 Hanover, Germany
Luxor
Luxemburger Str. 40, 50674 Köln, Germany

m

M2 Miami
1235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
MACELLO di Putignano
Via Santa Caterina da Siena, 70017 Putignano BA, Italy
Macera Club
C. de Ventura de la Vega, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Madame Loyal - Cirque Micheletty
115 Bd Charles de Gaulle, 92390 Villeneuve-la-Garenne, France
Magazzini Generali
Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Magazzini Generali.
Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
MAGMA
20 Rue Denfert-Rochereau, 31000 Toulouse, France
Mahall's
13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Mahall's Apartment
13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Maison Musique
Via Rosta, 23, 10098 Rivoli TO, Italy
Maison Petrossian
114 Rue De L'université, 75007 Paris, France
Maka Club
Via Eroi del Mare, 1, 72016 Torre Canne BR, Italy
Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy, Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Manchester Academy 2
Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
MAP Studio Cafe
Grafton Rd, Kentish Town, London NW5, UK
Marble Factory
74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Marina Beach Club Valencia
Carrer Marina Real Juan Carlos I, s/n, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
Market House
Top Floor, 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN, UK
Marula Café Barcelona
Carrer dels Escudellers, 49, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Maschinenhaus
Knaackstraße 97, 10435 Berlin, Germany
MASH Cambridge
15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Max-Schmeling-Halle
Am Falkpl. 1, 10437 Berlin, Germany
Maze
Mehringdamm 61, 10961 Berlin, Germany
Mein Haus Am See
Brunnenstraße 197-198, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Meistersaal
Köthener Str. 38, 10963 Berlin, Germany
Mercati Generali
Contrada Iungetto, Catania, CT 95121, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Mercatino, The Hoxton
The Backyard of The Hoxton Paris, 30-32 Rue Du Sentier, 75002 Paris, France
Mercato Nuovo
Via Mercato Nuovo, 30, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Mercato Sonato
Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Mercedes-Benz-Arena
Mercedes-Platz 1, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Merlin Kulturzentrum
Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart, Germany
Metro Baltimore
1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Metrocola
2 Leece Street, Liverpool, L1 2TR, United Kingdom
Miami Beach Bandshell
7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Mikasa
Carrer D'Ibosim, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Milla
Holzstraße 28, 80469 München, Germany
miniBar
3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Moby Dick
Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Mojo Club
Reeperbahn 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Mojo Jazz Café
Reeperbahn 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Molotow Skybar
Nobistor 14, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Molo Zero
Via Capoprati, 00135 Roma RM, Italy
Monarch
Skalitzer Str. 134, 10999 Berlin, Germany
Monk - Sala Teatro
Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
MORPHO
33 Bd Victor Hugo, 93400 Saint-Ouen, France
MOTH Club
Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
MS Dockville
MS DOCKVILLE, 21107 Hamburg, Germany
MS Koi
Große Elbstraße 9, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
MS Loretta
Schlachte Anleger 4a
Muffathalle
Zellstraße 4, 81667 München, Germany
Multiple Venues - Miami Beach
Miami, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Multiple Venues - Stockton on Tees
28 High St, Stockton-on-Tees TS18 1AW, UK
Musicbox Lisboa
Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
MUZ
Fürther Straße 63, 90429 Nuremberg, Germany
MVZ_Wagner
Kochstraße 2a, 07745 Jena, Deutschland

n

Naga Club
Steintorwall 4, 20095 Hamburg, Deutschland
Napoleon Komplex
Modersohnstraße 35-45, 10245 Berlin, Germany
National Hotel
1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Naumanns (Felsenkeller)
Karl-Heine-Straße 32, 04229 Leipzig, Germany
NBI Bar
Zionskirchstraße 5, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Nebula
135 W 41st St, New York, NY 10036, USA
NEON194
194 Piccadilly, Westminster, London, W1J 9LN, United Kingdom
Neue Theaterfabrik
Musenbergstraße 40, 81929 München, Germany
Never Have I Ever
2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
New Century
34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
New Century Kitchen
34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
New Cross Inn
New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Next Door Records
304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Night & Day Café
26 Oldham Street, Manchester M1 1JN
Night Tales
14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Night Tales Loft
207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Ninety One Living Room
91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Noch Besser Leben
Merseburger Straße 25, 04229 Leipzig, Germany
Nochtwache
Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 69a, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Notting Hill Arts Club
21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
NUBLU
151 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Nuke Club
Landsberger Allee 300, 13055 Berlin, Germany
Number 90
Main Yard, 90 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN
NXT STATION
Piazzale degli Alpini, 24121 Bergamo BG, Italy

o

O2 Academy Brixton
211 Stockwell Road, London SW9 9SL
O2 Forum Kentish Town
9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
O2 Ritz
Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5NQ
O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12 8TT
O Beach Ibiza
Camí Des Molí 14, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Balearic Islands, Spain
Officina degli Esordi
Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Off The Cuff
Arch 654, 301-303 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 0JN
Off Topic
Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
OHM Gallery (im Tresor)
Köpenicker Str. 70, 10179 Berlin, Germany
Olympiapark München
Spiridon-Louis-Ring 21, 80809 Munich, Germany
Olympiastadion
Olympischer Platz 3, 14053 Berlin, Germany
Olympic Café
20 Rue Léon, 75018 Paris, France
Omeara
6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
One Night Records
Wardens Grove, London SE1 0HT, UK
Opium Live
13-14 Liberty Ln, Portobello, Dublin, D08 NF86, Ireland
ORION LIVE CLUB
Viale J. F. Kennedy, 52, 00043 Ciampino RM, Italy
OSD
Mainzer Straße 16, 10247 Berlin, Germany
Oslo
1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Ostello Bello
Via Medici, 4, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Ostpol
Königsbrücker Str. 47, 01099 Dresden, Germany
Our Wicked Lady
153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Oval Space
29-32 The Oval, London E2 9DT
Oyoun
Lucy-Lameck-Straße 32, 12049 Berlin, Germany

p

Pacha Munich
Maximiliansplatz 5, 80333 Munich, Germany
Pampa, Friche Musicale
88 Avenue de Stalingrad, 93200 Saint-Denis, France
Paper Dress Vintage
352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Pappy and Harriet's
53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Paradise Club / The Edition Times Square
701 7th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA
Paragon
990 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Parc del Fòrum
Carrer de la Pau, 12, 08930 Sant Adrià de Besòs, Barcelona, Spain
Parc des Expositions de Rennes
2 La Haie Gautrais
Parco della Musica
Via Venezia, 40, 35131 Padova PD, Italy
Parco Gondar
Lungomare Galileo Galilei Lung, Otello Torsello, 73014 Gallipoli LE, Italy
Paris Electronic Week - Accueil Billetterie
Pavillon Janvier, 75019 Paris, France
Parkbühne Wuhlheide
An d. Wuhlheide 187, 12459 Berlin, Germany
Parker Bowles
Prinzenstraße 85d, 10969 Berlin, Germany
Patterns
10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Patterns Upstairs
10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL, UK
Peckham Audio
133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Peterskirche
Schletterstraße 5, 04107 Leipzig, Germany
Peter-Weiss-Haus
Doberaner Straße 21, 18057 Rostock, Germany
PhilaMOCA
531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Phonox
418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Piano House
SW9 8DJ, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Pianos: Showroom
158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Pianos: Upstairs Lounge
158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Piazza Rossa
Rathausstraße 13, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Piccolo Parco Urbano
Via Serradifalco, 25, 90011 Bagheria PA, Italy
Picture House Social
383 Abbeydale Rd, Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1FS
Pierre Boulez Saal
Franz. Str. 33D, 10117 Berlin, Germany
PITCH Stratford
2 Bridge Rd, London E15 3FF, UK
Plage de l'Hôtel Amour
47 Prom. des Anglais, 06000 Nice, France
Platform
30 Midland Street, Glasgow, G1 4PR, United Kingdom
PLATFORM
400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Platoon Factory
Schönhauser Allee 9, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Platoon Kunsthalle
Schönhauser Allee 9, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Platoon Worklounge & bar
Schönhauser Allee 9, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Point Ephémère
200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Poney Club
Parking P3, Aeroport de Toulouse Blagnac, Blagnac, Haute-Garonne 31700, France
Ponyhof Club
Klappergasse 16, 60594 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
POP KUDAMM
Kurfürstendamm 228, 10719 Berlin, Germany
POPUP!
14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Porgy & Bess
Riemergasse 11, 1010 Wien, Austria
Prachtwerk
Ganghoferstraße 2, 12043 Berlin, Germany
Precisamente a Calafuria
Via del Littorale, 248, 57128 Livorno LI, Italy
Primary Night Club
5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Prince Charles
Prinzenstraße 85F, 10969 Berlin, Germany
Prince Charles (Dachterasse)
Prinzenstraße 85F, 10969 Berlin, Germany
Privatclub
Skalitzer Str. 85-86, 10997 Berlin, Germany
PROJECT HOUSE
Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Projekt Kino Ost
Leipziger Str. 60, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Propaganda Schuster
Parco Schuster, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
Public Records
233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Purgatory
675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA

q

Quai de Bourbon
1 Quai de Bourbon, 75004 Paris, France
Quarry House Tavern
8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Quasimodo
Kantstraße 12A, 10623 Berlin, Germany
Qube A+B+C
Via Di Portonaccio 212, 00159 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Queen Of Hoxton
1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX

r

Radio Coffee & Beer
4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Radio East
3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Raeeth
2 Ozran Beach Road, 403509, Anjuna, Mapusa, North Goa, Goa, India
Ramona
40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Rash Bar NYC
941 Willoughby Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Rashõmon Club
Via Degli Argonauti 16, 00154 Rome Rome, Italy
Ratinger Hof
Ratinger Straße 10, 40213 Düsseldorf, Germany
recordBar
1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Red Lion Ballroom
640 High Rd Leytonstone, London E11 3AA, UK
Reithalle Dresden
Werner-Hartmann-Straße 2, 01099 Dresden, Germany
Rennaisance Theater
Knesebeckstraße 100, 10623 Berlin, Germany
Residenzschloss Ludwigsburg
Schlossstraße 30, 71634 Ludwigsburg, Deutschland
Revery: VR Bar
728 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
Revier Südost
Schnellerstraße 137, 12439 Berlin, Deutschland
Rhiz
U-Bahnbogen 37, 1080 Wien, Austria
Rialto Theatre
318 East Congress Street, Tucson, Arizona 85701, United States
RIDE Milano
Via Valenza, 2, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Roadrunner's Rock & Motor Club
Saarbrücker Str. 24, 10405 Berlin, Germany
ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Rote Sonne
Maximiliansplatz 5, 80333 Munich, Germany
Rough Trade Bristol
3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Rough Trade East
The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Rough Trade Nottingham
5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Rough Trade NYC
30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Rough Trade Soho
50-54 Beak St, London, W1F 9RN
Rough Trade West
Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Roundhouse
Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
ROXY Ulm
Schillerstraße, 89077 Ulm, Germany
Royal Albert Hall
Kensington Gore, Kensington, London SW7 2AP, UK
Royale Boston
279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
ROZZ-TOX
2108 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201, USA
RP5
Rundestraße 15, 30161 Hannover, Germany
RSO.BERLIN
Schnellerstraße 137, 12439 Berlin, Germany
Ruba Club
416 Green Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19130, United States
Ruins at Knockdown Center
52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Russell Industrial Center
1600 Clay St, Detroit, MI 48211, USA

s

Säälchen
Holzmarktstraße 25, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Sacré
142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
Sage Beach
Köpenicker Str. 18-20, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Sage Club
Köpenicker Str. 76, 10179 Berlin, Germany
Saint Vitus Bar
1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
SALA APOLO
Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Sala Berlanga
C. de Andrés Mellado, 53, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Sala Bikini
Avinguda Diagonal, 547, 08029 Barcelona, Spain
Sala Clamores
Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Sala Lisa
Rua Das Gaivotas, 1200-201 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Sala López
C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Sala Moondance
C. de la Aduana, 21, 28012 679013092, Madrid, Spain
Sala Taro
Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Sala Upload
Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Salon Hansen
Salzstraße 1, 21335 Lüneburg, Germany
Salöön
Holzmarktstraße 25, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Salzclub
Salzufer 20, 10587 Berlin, Germany
Sarabande Foundation
22 Hertford Rd, London N1 5SH, UK
Scala
Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Schanzenzelt
Sternschanze 1, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Schaulust
Beim Handelsmuseum 9, 28195 Bremen, Germany
Schiller Theater
Bismarckstraße 110, 10625 Berlin, Germany
Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Schmidts Tivoli
Spielbudenpl. 27-28, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Schokoladen
Ackerstraße 169-170, 10115 Berlin, Germany
Schon Schön
Große Bleiche 60-62, 55116 Mainz, Germany
Schräglage
Hirschstraße 14, 70173 Stuttgart, Germany
Sebright Arms
31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Select Start Arcade Bar
2811 Main Street, Dallas, Texas 75226, United States
Servant Jazz Quarters
10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Shanghai Surprise Club/RED POPPY
116 Rue De Tolbiac, 75013 Paris, France
Sheaf St.
3 Sheaf St, Leeds LS10 1HD, UK
Shoreditch Electric Light Station
Coronet Street, Hackney, London, N1 6HD, United Kingdom
Sidecar
Plaça Reial, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Sierra Neon
87 Rue de Strasbourg, 93200 Saint-Denis, France
Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Signature Brew Haggerston
340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Silencio des Prés
22 Rue Guillaume Apollinaire, 75006 Paris, France
Silencio Pop Up
22 Rue Guillaume Apollinaire, 75006 Paris, France
Silent Green
Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin, Germany
SILO Brooklyn
90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
SILO Community
90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Singer Tavern
1 City Rd, London
Siroco
Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Sisyphos
Hauptstraße 15, 10317 Berlin, Germany
size?
Carnaby St, Carnaby, London, UK
SkyLiveClub
Oranienstraße 142, 10969 Berlin, Germany
Sleeping Village
3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Sleepwalk
251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Slide Works Haggerston
258 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4DG, United Kingdom
Slide Works Stratford
E15 2RA, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Smoke & Mirrors
2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
SNS Bar
63 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014, USA
SO36
Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin, Germany
SOB's
204 Varick St, New York, NY 10014, USA
SOB's
204 Varick St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Soda Bar
3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Soho Stage
Ludwigstraße 34, 86152 Augsburg, Deutschland
Solar Myth
1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Somewhere Nowhere NYC
112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Songbyrd
540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Sonic Park Matera
75100 Matera, Province of Matera, Italy
Sonic Park Stupinigi
Piazza Principe Amedeo, 7, 10042 Nichelino TO, Italy
Sonnendeck St. Pauli
Bei Den St. Pauli-Landungsbrücken, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Sound Nightclub
1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Southbank Centre
Southbank Centre, Lambeth, London SE1, UK
sPAZIO211
Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Spazio Polaresco
Via del Polaresco, 15, 24129 Bergamo BG, Italy
SPAZIOPORTO
Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Specka
Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Spindler & Klatt
Köpenicker Str. 16-17, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Sporthalle
Krochmannstraße 55, 22297 Hamburg, Germany
SPYBAR
646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Square Jules Ferry
1 Boulevard Jules Ferry, 75011 Paris, France
Stadtbad Steglitz
Bergstraße 90, 12169 Berlin, Germany
Stadthalle Köln
Jan-Wellem-Straße 2, 51065 Cologne, Germany
Stadthalle Offenbach
Waldstraße 312, 63071 Offenbach am Main, Germany
Stadthalle Wien
Roland-Rainer-Platz 1, 1150 Wien, Austria
Stadtpark Open Air
Saarlandstraße 71, 22303 Hamburg, Germany
STEREO Bielefeld
Boulevard 1, 33613 Bielefeld, Germany
St Giles' Church
Camberwell Church Street, Southwark, London, SE5 8TR, United Kingdom
St James Clerkenwell
Sekforde Street, Islington, London, EC1R 0HH, United Kingdom
St Pancras Old Church
Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Strongroom Bar
120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Studio 338
338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Studio 9294
92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
STUDIO BLEU
100 Av. du Général Leclerc, 93500 Pantin, France
Substage
Alter Schlachthof 19, 76131 Karlsruhe, Germany
Sun Club
Chemin De La Viva, 20166 Grosseto-Prugna, France
Sunny Red
Hansastraße 41, 81373 München, Deutschland
Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Superior Ingredients (The Roof + Room)
74 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Supersonic
9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Superstition
110 East Riverside Drive, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Sway
Grand Connaught Rooms, 61-65 Great Queen St, London WC2B 5BZ, UK
Switch
13 West Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220, United States
Szene Wien
Hauffgasse 26, 1110 Wien, Austria

t

Tang & Biscuit
3406 West Moore Street, Richmond, Virginia 23230, United States
Täubchenthal
Wachsmuthstraße 1, 04229 Leipzig, Germany
Teatro Arcimboldi
Viale dell'Innovazione, 20, 20126 Milano MI, Italy
Teatro Colosseo
Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Teatro Summarte
Via Roma, 15, 80049 Somma Vesuviana NA, Italy
Tempodrom
Möckernstraße 10, 10963 Berlin, Germany
Tenax
Via Pratese, 46, 50145 Firenze FI, Italy
The 13th Floor
711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
The 8x10
10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
The Alibi - Palm Springs
369 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
The Amersham Arms
Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
The Anthologist
58 Gresham St, London EC2V 7BB, UK
The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
The Bassement Club
C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
The Baths
4 Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2QA, United Kingdom
The Bell House
149 7th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA
The Big House
151 Englefield Road, Islington, London, N1 3LH, United Kingdom
The Bill Murray
39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
The Black Heart
2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
The Blues Kitchen Brixton
40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
The Blues Kitchen Camden
111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7SN, UK
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
The Boathouse London
One Park Drive, London, E14 9SF
The Boileroom
13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
The Book Club
100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
The Boulevard Soho
6 Walkers Court, Westminster, London, W1F 0BT, United Kingdom
The Bowery Electric
327 Bowery, New York, NY 10003, USA
The BRIT Theatre - The BRIT School
60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
The Brooklyn Monarch
23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
The Bullpen
1201 Half Street Southeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20003, United States
The Cage Theatre
Via del Vecchio Lazzeretto, 20, 57128 Livorno LI, Italy
The Cambria
40 Kemerton Road, Lambeth, London, SE5 9AR, United Kingdom
The Camden Head
2 Camden Walk, London N1 8DY, UK
The Cavendish Arms
128 Hartington Rd, London SW8 2HJ, UK
The Century Room
311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
The Clapham Grand
The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
The Coast
254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
THE CODE
Köpenicker Str. 79, 10179 Berlin, Germany
The Columbia
95-99 Lancaster Gate, London W2 3NS, UK
The Courtyard Theatre
Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
The Crescent
8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
The Crypt, Hastings
57 Robertson Passage, Hastings TN34, UK
The Cut ATX
715 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
The Deaf Institute
135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
The Delancey
168 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002, USA
The Dome
2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
The Eighth Room
2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
The End
4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
The Finsbury
336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
The Firehouse
40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
The Fire Station
High St W, Sunderland SR1 3HA, UK
The Flamingo House
2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
The Fleece
12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
The Flick
50 George Square, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9JU, UK
The Forge at The Lower Third
26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
The Fox & Firkin
316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
The Garage
20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
The Garage
75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337, United States
The Garage Club
Passatge Can Polític, 13, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
The George Tavern
Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
The Goldfish
5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
The Ground Miami
34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
The Guild Theatre
949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park, CA 94025, USA
The Hope & Ruin
11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
The Jago
440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
The Jazz Cafe
5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
The Kingsland
269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Thekla
The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
The Lanes
22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
The Lexington
96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
The Loft
New St, Manchester M40 8AW, UK
The Loft @ UC San Diego
9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
The Louisiana
Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
The Lower Third
26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
The LUNO
1a Camden High Street, Camden, London, NW1 7JE, United Kingdom
The Map Room at The Bowery Electric
327 Bowery, New York, NY 10003, USA
The Meadows
17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
The Monarch New York
23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
The Monkey House
30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
The Montalbán
1615 Vine St, Hollywood, CA 90028, USA
The Moon
Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
The Obie Theatre - The BRIT School
60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
The Old Blue Last
38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
The Old Dispensary
325 Camberwell New Road, Southwark, London, SE5 0TF, United Kingdom
The Old Market
11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
The Old Queens Head
44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
The Owl Room
2007 14th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, United States
The Paramount
2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
The Parkway Theater
4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
The Peacock
287 High St W, Sunderland SR1 3ES, UK
The Piano Bar Soho
16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
The Pickle Factory
13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
The Piper
Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
The Prince Albert
48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
The Reed
Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 13, 10178 Berlin, Germany
The Roof at Superior Ingredients
74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
The Roxy
13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
The Shacklewell Arms
71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
The Shed Soho
6 Walker's Court, Westminster, London, W1F 0BT, United Kingdom
The Silverlake Lounge
2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
The Smokehouse
International House, 6 South St, Ipswich IP1 3NU, UK
The Snake Pit (AAJA)
Deptford Church St, London SE8 4RZ, UK
The Sound Table
483 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
The Stables, Hylands House
London Rd, Writtle, Chelmsford CM2 8WQ, UK
The Steel Yard
13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
The Stranger
303 West 57th Street, New York City, New York 10019, United States
The Sultan Room
234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
The Sultan Room Rooftop
234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
The Sun Rose
8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
The Sunset Tavern
5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
The Three Compasses
99 Dalston Ln, Kingsland, London E8 1NH
The Truman Brewery
91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, UK
The Turk's Inn
234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
The Underworld
174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
The Vermont Hollywood
1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
The Victoria
451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
The Village Beach Club
5670 Village Glen Dr, Dallas, Texas 75206, United States
The Waiting Room
175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
The White Hotel
Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
The Yard Theatre
Unit 2a Queen’s Yard, London E9 5EN
The Yellow Bar
Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Third Man Records Cass Corridor
441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Tieranatomisches Theater (Veterinary Anatomy Theater)
Philippstraße 13 (Campus Nord, Haus 3, 10115 Berlin, Germany
Timbre Room
1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Tiní Soundgarden
Via Curtatone, 19, 57023 Cecina LI, Italy
Tio Lucho’s
675 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30306, United States
Titanic Sur Mer
Cais do Gás, R. da Cintura do Porto de lisboa
Tobacco Dock
50 Porters Walk, London E1W 2SF
Tollhaus
Alter Schlachthof 35, 76131 Karlsruhe, Germany
Toulouse Latrec (DO NOT USE-USE TOULOUSE LAUTREC)
140 Newington Butts, London SE11 4RN, Vereinigtes Königreich
Tower
Herdentorsteinweg 7a, 28195 Bremen, Germany
Tower
Herdentorsteinweg 7, 28195 Bremen, Germany
Trabendo
Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Trafo
Nollendorfer Straße 30, 07743 Jena, Deutschland
Tramshed
Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP
Transbordeur
3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Trauma Bar und Kino
Heidestraße 50, 10557 Berlin, Germany
Tresor / Globus
Köpenicker Str. 70, 10179 Berlin, Germany
Troxy
490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Turmzimmer
Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
TWENTYFIVE CLUB
Reeperbahn 25, 20359 Hamburg, Deutschland
Two Palms
289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom

u

Uebel & Gefährlich
Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
UFO im Velodrom
Paul-Heyse-Straße 26, 10407 Berlin, Germany
Ukie Club
847 N Franklin St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Underground Music Venue
408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Underground Music Venue - Cafe
408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Underground Music Venue - Comedy
408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Underground Music Venue - Event Space
408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Under the K Bridge
520 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Union Chapel
Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Union Hall
702 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA
Union Pool
484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
United Palace
4140 Broadway, New York, NY 10033, USA
Universität der Künste
Hardenbergstraße 33, 10623 Berlin, Germany
un.seen
Astor Road, Salford, M50 1BB, United Kingdom
Unter Deck
Oberanger 26, 80331 München, Deutschland
Untertage Club
Mehringdamm 32, 10961 Berlin, Germany
Urban Spree
Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany

v

Varietats
Carrer de Quart, 47, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Vault
Rue de la Butte, Le Bourget, France
Vault Pune
JW Marriott, Senapati Bapat Road, Pune, Maharashtra 411016, India
Velodrom Berlin
Paul-Heyse-Straße 26, 10407 Berlin, Germany
Verti Music Hall
Mercedes-Platz 2, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Vibra
Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Vidia Club
Via S. Vittore, 1128, 47522 Cesena FC, Italy
Villa Ada
Via di Ponte Salario, 28, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Villa Erba
Largo Luchino Visconti 4, 22012 Cernobbio Como, Italy
Village Underground
54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
VIRGO
324 Grand Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Vogelhaus Bocholt
Zur Eisenhütte 4, 46399 Bocholt, Germany
Volksbad
Schiffbrücke 67, 24939 Flensburg, Deutschland
Volksbühne
Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin, Germany

w

Waagenbau
Max-Brauer-Allee 204, 22769 Hamburg, Germany
Wabe
Danziger Str. 101, 10405 Berlin, Germany
Waldbühne Berlin
Glockenturmstraße 1, 14053 Berlin, Germany
Wanderlust
32 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Warehouse Nantes
21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
West Germany
Skalitzer Str. 133, 10999 Berlin, Germany
Whereelse?
21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
White Cube Loft
Falckensteinstraße 47, 10997 Berlin, Germany
White Noise
Eberhardstraße 37, 70173 Stuttgart, Germany
White Summer
de Girona a Palamós, C-31, km 326, 5, 17230 Palamós, Girona, Spain
Wild At Heart
Wiener Straße 20, 10999 Berlin, Germany
Wilhelm Studios
Kopenhagener Straße 60-68, 13407 Berlin, Deutschland
Windmill Brixton
22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Wintergarten Berlin
Potsdamer Str. 96, 10785 Berlin, Germany
W London
10 Wardour St, London W1D 6QF, UK
W Nashville
300 12th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Woolf and the Wondershow Theatre
1926 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA

x

XOYO
32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP

y

YAAM Berlin
An d. Schillingbrücke 3, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Yard Club
Neusser Landstraße 2, 50735 Köln, Germany
YES
38 Charles St, Manchester
YES Basement
38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Yuca
Bartholomäus-Schink-Straße 65, 50825 Köln, Germany

z

Z-Bau
Frankenstraße 200, 90461 Nürnberg, Germany
Zebulon
2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Zeche Carl
Wilhelm-Nieswandt-Allee 100, 45326 Essen, Germany
Zeiss Planetarium Bochum
Castroper Str. 67, 44791 Bochum, Germany
ZENNER
Alt-Treptow 15, 12435 Berlin, Germany
ZeroSpace
345 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Zeughaus
Unterer Schrannenplatz 10, 88131 Lindau, Germany
Zitadelle Spandau
Am Juliusturm 64, 13599 Berlin, Germany
ZOOM
Carl-Benz-Straße 21, 60386 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Zpyz
Reichenberger Str. 125, 10999 Berlin, Germany
Zukunft am Ostkreuz
Laskerstraße 5, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Zwei Drei Raum
Gitschiner Str. 20, 10969 Berlin, Germany

#

100 Club
100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
1720
1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
1999
127 Rue Saint-Maur, 75011 Paris, France
211
211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
2220 Arts + Archives
2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
229
229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
806qm
Alexanderstraße 2, 64283 Darmstadt, Germany
Æden
Schleusenufer 2, 10997 Berlin, Germany
ÆVE
Vor Dem Schlesischen Tor 3, 10997 Berlin, Germany
À La Folie
26 Avenue Corentin Cariou, 75019 Paris, France
Bella Vista Residence & Summer Pool Club
lieu dit veta casavone residence, Bella Vista, 20166 Grosseto-Prugna, France
Dissonanze
Via Salvador Allende, 46, 84081 Baronissi SA, Italy
Élysée Montmartre
72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Robert's Westside
7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
St Stephen's Church
St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich, IP1 1DP