Tang & Biscuit
3406 West Moore Street, Richmond, Virginia 23230, United States
Tempodrom
Möckernstraße 10, 10963 Berlin, Germany
Tenax
Via Pratese, 46, 50145 Firenze FI, Italy
The 13th Floor
711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
The 8x10
10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
The Baths
4 Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2QA, United Kingdom
The Big House
151 Englefield Road, Islington, London, N1 3LH, United Kingdom
The Bullpen
1201 Half Street Southeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20003, United States
The Cambria
40 Kemerton Road, Lambeth, London, SE5 9AR, United Kingdom
The Coast
254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
THE CODE
Köpenicker Str. 79, 10179 Berlin, Germany
The Cut ATX
715 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
The Dome
2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
The Eighth Room
2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
The End
4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
The Flick
50 George Square, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9JU, UK
The Garage
75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337, United States
The Garage Club
Passatge Can Polític, 13, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
The Jago
440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Thekla
The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
The LUNO
1a Camden High Street, Camden, London, NW1 7JE, United Kingdom
The Owl Room
2007 14th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, United States
The Paramount
2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
The Piper
Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
The Reed
Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 13, 10178 Berlin, Germany
The Roxy
13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
The Shed Soho
6 Walker's Court, Westminster, London, W1F 0BT, United Kingdom
The Stranger
303 West 57th Street, New York City, New York 10019, United States
The Sunset Tavern
5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
The Yellow Bar
Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Tio Lucho’s
675 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30306, United States
Tollhaus
Alter Schlachthof 35, 76131 Karlsruhe, Germany
Tower
Herdentorsteinweg 7a, 28195 Bremen, Germany
Tower
Herdentorsteinweg 7, 28195 Bremen, Germany
Trabendo
Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Trafo
Nollendorfer Straße 30, 07743 Jena, Deutschland
Transbordeur
3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Troxy
490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Two Palms
289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom