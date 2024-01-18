Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall is a multi-use concert and event space, located centrally in downtown St. Catharines. Opened in April 2017, Warehouse is the Niagara Region’s only dedicated live music club venue, and is a perfect space for concerts, private parties, functions, DJ nights, video recording, fundraisers and more. In its first five years as Niagara’s leading venue, Warehouse has hosted some of Canada’s top artists, including: Said The Whale, The Beaches, Death From Above 1979, Matt Mays, Wintersleep, Danko Jones, Hollerado, Born Ruffians, Tim Baker, The Sadies, The Dirty Nil, Donovan Woods, Scott Helman, Ria Mae, Silverstein, Protest The Hero & many more.

200
warehouseniagara@gmail.com
+19059885408
11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
