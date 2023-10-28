About

The Perception Bar Take in trailblazing interiors, bar-raising cocktails, indulgent dining experiences and local sounds and events programming of The Perception - all overlooking the streets of Soho. Sneak inside and be prepared to be mesmerized. The Perception introduces a new scene that invites you to be yourself. With a stunning design inspired by the vibrant plurality of the Londoner. The Perception and W Lounge showcases the multiple sides of every personality: the passionate, the playful, the audacious, and the polished. Get enlivened and enlightened through unexpected sensory experiences that will defy your perceptions and transport you into a bolder mindset.