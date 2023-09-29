Venue

Union Pool

About

Union Pool opened in the year 2000, in a cavernous former pest control/swimming pool supply store on a street corner in the shadow of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, on the Northside of the area of Brooklyn commonly referred to as Williamsburg. In the ensuing 20 years, the bar has seen and weathered dramatic and sometimes bewildering change as the surrounding neighborhood has gentrified, and Union Pool has grown from a neighborhood corner bar (albeit a physically larger one than usual), where regulars played darts and everyone knew each other, into a multi-bar entertainment hive with a little something for everybody, including a full-service live music venue, a taco truck that lives on the patio and stays open all night, a black & white analog photo booth and a pinball machine, free outdoor daytime live music shows every weekend in the summertime, and an all-star cast of regular and guest DJs playing something or other seven nights a week.
Address
484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Social links
instagram
website

Upcoming events

Prison * Jyonson Tsu * Dan RicoFri, 29 Sept
Union PoolNew York
PACKS w/ Tomato FlowerSat, 30 Sept
Union PoolNew York
Idle Ray • Constant Smiles • World AtlasSun, 1 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir!Mon, 2 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Lizzie Loveless • Pegg • Saint MelaTue, 3 Oct
Union PoolNew York
The Courettes • Goons • The Wand-ersThu, 5 Oct
Union PoolNew York
James K • Auscultation • Gift Horse (Record Release) Fri, 6 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Tee Vee Repairmann • Home Blitz • 1-800 Mikey • Jug and The Bugs Sun, 8 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir!Mon, 9 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Glass Band (Gunn, Nace, Truscinski) • MV Carbon • Wheatie MattiasichWed, 11 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Gruff RhysThu, 12 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Kota Dosa • Noé Socha & Friends Fri, 13 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Eli Paperboy Reed's 40th Birthday Bash!Sat, 14 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir!Mon, 16 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Alvarius B • Byron Coley • + Special Guests...Tue, 17 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Gold Dime (Record Release) + Mizu (fka Issei Herr) + AnnoWed, 18 Oct
Union PoolNew York
CoH • African-American Sound Recordings • Brandon NickellFri, 20 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Theophobia • Josephine Network • Tony & The Kiki Sat, 21 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Chris Forsyth's Evolution Band • Blues AmbushSun, 22 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir!Mon, 23 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Joy Again: Night #1!Tue, 24 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Joy Again: Night #2Wed, 25 Oct
Union PoolNew York
BenétThu, 26 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Scout Gillett “no roof no floor” 1 year anniversary!Sat, 28 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Spiritual CrampSun, 29 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir!Mon, 30 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Atta BoyWed, 1 Nov
Union PoolNew York
Brower • The Whiffs • The Speedways (UK)Thu, 2 Nov
Union PoolNew York
Mary Lattimore: Night #1 - w/ GrowingFri, 3 Nov
Union PoolNew York
Mary Lattimore: Night #2 - Tara, Brooke, and NathalieSat, 4 Nov
Union PoolNew York