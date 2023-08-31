Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Underground Music Venue
Follow
About
Underground Music Venue is the perfect location for any and all events. Located right between the Twins Stadium and all your favorite restaurants in North Loop, guaranteed a great and unique experience while you’re here.
Contact details
janedamageproductions@gmail.com
+16127099755
Address
408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Gallery
There aren’t any events coming up on DICE.