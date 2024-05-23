Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Underground Arts
Follow
Address
1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Upcoming events
Daikaiju
Mon, 29 Apr
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Nevermind Live! ft. Veronika Slowikowska & Kyle Chase
Thu, 2 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Donny Benét
Fri, 3 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Dustin Kensrue
Sat, 4 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Unprocessed
Mon, 6 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Hot Water Music 30th Anniversary Tour ft. Quicksand ** SOLD OUT **
Thu, 9 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
INSOMNIUM
Fri, 10 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
WKDU 97.1 Presents: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
Sat, 11 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Lords Of Acid
Wed, 15 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Soen
Thu, 16 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
ionnalee
Fri, 17 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
My Chemical Slow Dance (EMO PROM)
Sat, 18 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Knowledge Fight Live Podcast with Dan Jordan ** SOLD OUT **
Sun, 19 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
First Person Arts I Quit StorySlam Live!
Tue, 21 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
CKY
Wed, 22 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Incantation
23 May - 24 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
TUMBLRCORE: Summertime Sadness
Fri, 24 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Riot Nerd Presents: Shake it Off - Taylor Night ft. DJ's 21Sparksfly & Riot Meg
Sat, 25 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
THERAVADA x lojii with Wiles Martyr and irk
Wed, 29 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Deviant Dance Party ft. DJs Richard Reich & ELIJAH ARMS
Fri, 31 May
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Sometimes Fest ft. A Place To Bury Strangers
Sat, 1 Jun
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
of Montreal
Mon, 3 Jun
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Melt-Banana
Thu, 6 Jun
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Emo Nite at Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA
Fri, 7 Jun
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Kid Quill
Tue, 11 Jun
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
All Fantasy Everything Podcast
Wed, 12 Jun
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Protomartyr
Thu, 13 Jun
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Strung Out + Adolescents
Fri, 14 Jun
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
WXPN Welcomes: Man Man
Sat, 15 Jun
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Pallbearer
Sun, 16 Jun
Underground Arts
Philadelphia
Load more