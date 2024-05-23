Venue

Underground Arts

Address
1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA

Upcoming events

DaikaijuMon, 29 Apr
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Nevermind Live! ft. Veronika Slowikowska & Kyle ChaseThu, 2 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Donny BenétFri, 3 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Dustin KensrueSat, 4 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
UnprocessedMon, 6 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Hot Water Music 30th Anniversary Tour ft. Quicksand ** SOLD OUT **Thu, 9 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
INSOMNIUMFri, 10 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
WKDU 97.1 Presents: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Sat, 11 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Lords Of AcidWed, 15 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
SoenThu, 16 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
ionnaleeFri, 17 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
My Chemical Slow Dance (EMO PROM)Sat, 18 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Knowledge Fight Live Podcast with Dan Jordan ** SOLD OUT **Sun, 19 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
First Person Arts I Quit StorySlam Live!Tue, 21 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
CKY Wed, 22 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Incantation23 May - 24 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
TUMBLRCORE: Summertime Sadness Fri, 24 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Riot Nerd Presents: Shake it Off - Taylor Night ft. DJ's 21Sparksfly & Riot MegSat, 25 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
THERAVADA x lojii with Wiles Martyr and irkWed, 29 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Deviant Dance Party ft. DJs Richard Reich & ELIJAH ARMSFri, 31 May
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Sometimes Fest ft. A Place To Bury StrangersSat, 1 Jun
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
of MontrealMon, 3 Jun
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Melt-BananaThu, 6 Jun
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Emo Nite at Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PAFri, 7 Jun
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Kid QuillTue, 11 Jun
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
All Fantasy Everything PodcastWed, 12 Jun
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
ProtomartyrThu, 13 Jun
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Strung Out + AdolescentsFri, 14 Jun
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
WXPN Welcomes: Man ManSat, 15 Jun
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia
Pallbearer Sun, 16 Jun
Underground ArtsPhiladelphia