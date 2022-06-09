About

Located directly under the Kosciuszko Bridge and called “Under the K Bridge Park,” the new park converts a formerly abandoned industrial site into a vibrant seven-acre open space that invites the public to a little-known waterfront of Newtown Creek. The space, designed by Toronto-based landscape architecture firm, PUBLIC WORK, features expansive multi-purpose sections for recreation, culture, and woodland areas where more than 20,000 trees and native plant species now grow. Its inaugural season in 2021, the park featured two dozen events and programs, ranging from music and public art to volunteer stewardship to destination recreational opportunities. https://nbkparks.org/under-the-k/ You can learn more about el-spaces here: https://vimeo.com/177570193