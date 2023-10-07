Browse events
Venue
Ukie Club
Capacity
400
Address
847 N Franklin St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Upcoming events
Adult Mom, Shannen Moser, and more TBA
Sat, 7 Oct
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
Special World, So Totally, Super Infinity, & more
Fri, 13 Oct
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
Pinkshift
Sat, 14 Oct
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
Slauson Malone 1 and Colloboh
Thu, 19 Oct
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
Teenage Halloween, Superweaks, Puppy Angst & more
Fri, 20 Oct
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
Sincere Engineer
Sun, 22 Oct
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
Squirrel Flower, Truth Club, and Boo Boo Spoiler
Fri, 27 Oct
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
Julie
Wed, 1 Nov
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
Friends Of Jerry (Dead Night)
Sat, 4 Nov
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
Chase Petra, Carpool Tunnel, and more TBA
Fri, 17 Nov
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
John-Allison Weiss, Future Teens, and Paper Bee
Sat, 18 Nov
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
Oso Oso
Fri, 1 Dec
Ukie Club
Philadelphia