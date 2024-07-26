TSQ LIVE invites hundreds of artists, performers and cultural producers to share their work in one of the world’s most iconic public places. This year’s lineup features over 80 free, open-air events across two stages, from DJ sets and live concerts to dance workshops and art activities.

We will be joined by many incredible New York-based institutions and collectives, including Carnegie Hall Citywide, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Ailey Extension, Elsewhere, Soul Summit, Street Lab, and more.

All our events are FREE, open to the public, and for all ages!

The Times Square Alliance values inclusion and access for all TSQ LIVE attendees and are pleased to provide reasonable accommodations for this event. Please contact info@tsq.org to make a reasonable accommodation request. Requests must be submitted 48 hours before the event.

Interested in performing at TSQ Live? Send in an application!