Venue
The White Hotel
Capacity
250
Address
Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Zyggurat / Cameron Graham at The White Hotel
Fri, 6 Oct
Acid Klaus + Good News, Adult Entertainment + more
Sat, 7 Oct
Hide
Tue, 10 Oct
VEGYN (Live)
Wed, 11 Oct
Dreamcrusher / Kill Alters
Thu, 12 Oct
Colleen / Marlene Ribeiro
Sat, 14 Oct
Loraine James
Thu, 19 Oct
Hey Colossus + Teeth of The Sea
Fri, 20 Oct
Nihiloxica
Sat, 21 Oct
The Umlauts
Tue, 24 Oct
Mandy, Indiana
Fri, 27 Oct
COUCOU CHLOE + DJ Q + Housewife 9
Sat, 28 Oct
Forest Swords (Live)
Thu, 2 Nov
Hyperdawn: Steady Launch Party
Fri, 3 Nov
Hilary Woods
Sat, 4 Nov
Fat Dog
Sun, 5 Nov
Slauson Malone 1
Tue, 7 Nov
felicita
Wed, 8 Nov
RVG
Thu, 9 Nov
BDRMM
Tue, 14 Nov
Mong Tong and maya ongaku
Wed, 15 Nov
Johnny Jewel
Thu, 16 Nov
Blood of Aza, Dale Cornish, Pietro Bardini + more
Fri, 17 Nov
SCALER
Thu, 23 Nov
Spike Hellis
Wed, 29 Nov
Grove
Thu, 30 Nov
Muncie Girls (Farewell Tour)
Fri, 8 Dec
Portrayal Of Guilt
Tue, 12 Dec
Sprints
Sat, 6 Apr 2024
