The Village Beach Club

Escape to The Village Beach Club, Dallas’ newest premier poolside experience. Relax at our two luxurious resort-style pools, featuring a sand beach entrance and swim up bar, while you savor our chef-crafted food menu and specialty cocktails. For an unparalleled VIP experience, indulge in the ultimate luxury by renting a private cabana for the day and adding on one of our premium bottle service packages. Unwind and let loose every weekend with live DJ sets from 1pm-6pm. Don’t miss out on the hottest pool party in Dallas!
5670 Village Glen Dr, Dallas, Texas 75206, United States
facebook
instagram
website

