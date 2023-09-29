Venue

The Underworld

About

Over the years The Underworld has marked itself as the heart of the alternative music scene in the UK, a legendary stepping stone to rock-stardom for many artists. The Underworld has played host to concerts by such big name artists as Foo Fighters, Alabama 3, At The Drive-In, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Cranberries, Crazytown, The Datsuns, Frank Black, Hole, Kristin Hersh, J Mascis, The Offspring, Placebo, Queens Of The Stone Age, Radiohead, Reef, Sepultura, Sheryl Crow, Silverchair, Slash’s Snakepit, Smashing Pumpkins, Soundgarden, KT Tunstall, Suede, The Darkness, The Von Bondies, Sum 41 and Fall Out Boy.
Capacity
500
Address
174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

DEAD FREEDOM - Free Entry at The World's EndFri, 29 Sept
The World's End, CamdenLondon
Blackout Club - Camden Rocks TakeoverFri, 29 Sept
The UnderworldLondon
SACK SABBATHSat, 30 Sept
The UnderworldLondon
Camden Rocks ClubSat, 30 Sept
The UnderworldLondon
DYNAZTY // DRAGONLANDSun, 1 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
THE OBSESSEDTue, 3 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
THE YOUNG GODSWed, 4 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
ELIO - SHOW MOVEDThu, 5 Oct
The Courtyard TheatreLondon
THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS - SOLD OUTFri, 6 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
Blackout ClubFri, 6 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
DIE KURSat, 7 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
Camden Rocks ClubSat, 7 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
VADERSun, 8 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
FUTURE PALACETue, 10 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
SEMBLANTWed, 11 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
Blackout ClubFri, 13 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
PEJA / SLUMS ATTACKSat, 14 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
Camden Rocks ClubSat, 14 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
METALWORKS featuring PURPLEWORKSSun, 15 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
JAZMIN BEANWed, 18 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
WILL HAVENThu, 19 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
HEART OF A COWARDFri, 20 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
Blackout ClubFri, 20 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
LAURIE WRIGHT Sat, 21 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
Camden Rocks ClubSat, 21 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
LOST SOCIETYTue, 24 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
DESTRUCTIONThu, 26 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
Camden Rocks Halloween Bonanza - Part 1Fri, 27 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
AWS // LAZARVSSat, 28 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
Camden Rocks Halloween Bonanza - Part 2Sat, 28 Oct
The UnderworldLondon