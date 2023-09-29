About

Over the years The Underworld has marked itself as the heart of the alternative music scene in the UK, a legendary stepping stone to rock-stardom for many artists. The Underworld has played host to concerts by such big name artists as Foo Fighters, Alabama 3, At The Drive-In, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Cranberries, Crazytown, The Datsuns, Frank Black, Hole, Kristin Hersh, J Mascis, The Offspring, Placebo, Queens Of The Stone Age, Radiohead, Reef, Sepultura, Sheryl Crow, Silverchair, Slash’s Snakepit, Smashing Pumpkins, Soundgarden, KT Tunstall, Suede, The Darkness, The Von Bondies, Sum 41 and Fall Out Boy.