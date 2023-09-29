Venue

The Sunset Tavern

Address
5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States

Upcoming events

Cumbia Night: Rumba Con El DiabloFri, 29 Sept
The Sunset TavernSeattle
The Crocodile Presents: MAN ON MAN, Crazy Eyes, David PlellSat, 30 Sept
The Sunset TavernSeattle
The Crocodile Presents: Erin Rae, Skyway ManSun, 1 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Levi's Acoustic Tuesday: Celebrating Two Decades of Music and FriendsTue, 3 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Rachel Lark, Lane LinesWed, 4 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
SuperMother Album Release, w/Old Coast, Hockey TeethThu, 5 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Don Piano, Crushing, Dean JohnsonFri, 6 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Space Echo Redux: w/Shifting Moon, Amitybrain, Thats Nokay, Bridles, HumlorSat, 7 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Olanza, Retrospecter, Denim GenieSun, 8 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Frankie Beach, Güero Brown, LarchesMon, 9 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
The Crocodile Presents: JOHN, w/ Tunic, Diminished MenTue, 10 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Ray Wolff, Taryn Hadfield, Jessie ThoresonWed, 11 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Dark Chisme, Sundae Crush, AppaloosaThu, 12 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Chrome Lakes, Dust Moth, Dryland, Fake HandsFri, 13 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Small Paul’s Vinyl Release Show w/ Long Dark Moon, AltamedaSat, 14 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Surrija, Miguel Escobar, Lucia Flores-WisemanMon, 16 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
The Crocodile Presents: Godcaster, Reverse DeathTue, 17 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Dusty Suns, Balcony Bridge, North by North, Drea & the MarilynsWed, 18 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Alessandra Rose, Whiskey Class, The High BeamsThu, 19 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
The Builders and the Butchers, Kilcid Band, Times InfinityFri, 20 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Biddadat, Desperate Electric, M. FemmeSat, 21 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Drew Martin, Alberta & the Dead Eyes, Maya MarieSun, 22 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Cactus Lee, Lee Baggett, Adam AmramMon, 23 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
White Shark Cafe, The Things You Forgot, Last WavesTue, 24 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Cat Valley, Having Issues, The Sky Rained Heroes, BassafrasThu, 26 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Boots! 60s Dance Party À Go-Go HALLOWEEN PARTYSat, 28 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
C.C. Presents Spellbound: a Halloween themed pole showcaseSun, 29 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Babes in Canyon, OllellaWed, 8 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Tractor Tavern Presents: The Last Revel, guestsThu, 9 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Medejin Album Release w/ Rub and Tomo NakayamaSat, 11 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle