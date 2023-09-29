About

Built on the hallowed ground of the House of Blues, The Sun Rose is our upscale, seated 100-150 cap venue inside Pendry West Hollywood, located at the heart of the Sunset Strip. The Sun Rose was built with the intention of being a listening room built around a gorgeous Yamaha C7 Grand Piano and the goal of having the best sound in California. In the past year since it opened, The Sun Rose has already hosted some of the biggest artists in the world for residencies, public shows, private parties and surprise guest performances: T-Pain, Raye, Adam Blackstone, Justin Timberlake, Stevie Wonder, Chloe Bailey, Coco Jones, Beck, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Jack Harlow, Dave Chapelle, The Struts, Nicole Scherzinger, Jeff Goldblum, Betty Who, Jake Wesley Rogers, Free Nationals, T. Nava, Evan Rachel Wood, Mike Garson, etc have all graced our stage.