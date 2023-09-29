Venue

The Sun Rose

About

Built on the hallowed ground of the House of Blues, The Sun Rose is our upscale, seated 100-150 cap venue inside Pendry West Hollywood, located at the heart of the Sunset Strip. The Sun Rose was built with the intention of being a listening room built around a gorgeous Yamaha C7 Grand Piano and the goal of having the best sound in California. In the past year since it opened, The Sun Rose has already hosted some of the biggest artists in the world for residencies, public shows, private parties and surprise guest performances: T-Pain, Raye, Adam Blackstone, Justin Timberlake, Stevie Wonder, Chloe Bailey, Coco Jones, Beck, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Jack Harlow, Dave Chapelle, The Struts, Nicole Scherzinger, Jeff Goldblum, Betty Who, Jake Wesley Rogers, Free Nationals, T. Nava, Evan Rachel Wood, Mike Garson, etc have all graced our stage.
Capacity
125
Contact details
booking@thesunrose.com
Address
8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Social links
instagram
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

SUNSET JAZZ (Best Jazz/Funk on Sunset Strip)Fri, 29 Sept
The Sun RoseLos Angeles
An Evening with Heavy MakeUpWed, 4 Oct
The Sun RoseLos Angeles
An Evening with Mike Garson (Bowie's Piano Man)Sat, 7 Oct
The Sun RoseLos Angeles
An Evening with Heavy MakeUpWed, 11 Oct
The Sun RoseLos Angeles
An Evening with Heavy MakeUpWed, 18 Oct
The Sun RoseLos Angeles
An Evening with WrabelFri, 20 Oct
The Sun RoseLos Angeles
An Evening with WrabelSat, 21 Oct
The Sun RoseLos Angeles
An Evening with Heavy MakeUpWed, 25 Oct
The Sun RoseLos Angeles