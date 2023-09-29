Venue

The Steel Yard

Capacity
800
Address
13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL

Labyrinth presents: Cassian extended setFri, 29 Sept
The Steel YardLondon
Virus 25: part 1 with Trendkill RecordsSat, 30 Sept
The Steel YardLondon
Nick Warren, Helsloot & moreFri, 6 Oct
The Steel YardLondon
Mau PSat, 7 Oct
The Steel YardLondon
Hip-Hop's 50th Birthday: Performed Live by an Orchestra (Second Date)Thu, 12 Oct
The Steel YardLondon
NANO RECORDSFri, 13 Oct
The Steel YardLondon
PRTYHERE: The Pub QuizSun, 15 Oct
The Steel YardLondon
Labyrinth presents: FCKNG Serious AfterpartyFri, 20 Oct
The Steel YardLondon
Greatest Hits of Drake, Performed by an OrchestraWed, 25 Oct
The Steel YardLondon
KONFLICTFri, 27 Oct
The Steel YardLondon
UKG BrunchSat, 28 Oct
The Steel YardLondon
Virus 25:Part 2 w/20 Years of Blackout & EvolutionFri, 3 Nov
The Steel YardLondon
8KAYS, Aname, BeswerdaSat, 4 Nov
The Steel YardLondon
Simon DotyFri, 10 Nov
The Steel YardLondon
UKG BrunchSat, 18 Nov
The Steel YardLondon
SKEPTICAL CURATESSat, 25 Nov
The Steel YardLondon
Greatest Hits of Drake, Performed by an OrchestraTue, 28 Nov
The Steel YardLondon
UKG BrunchSat, 2 Dec
The Steel YardLondon
UKG BrunchSat, 16 Dec
The Steel YardLondon
Virus 25: Part 3Sat, 16 Dec
The Steel YardLondon