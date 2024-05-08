Browse events
Venue
The Roxy
Contact details
+1
Address
13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Upcoming events
slowdive at The Roxy
Mon, 2 Oct
The Roxy
Lakewood
George Clanton
Tue, 3 Oct
The Roxy
Lakewood
The Aces – I’ve Loved You For So Long World Tour
Sun, 8 Oct
The Roxy
Lakewood
Superheaven
Sat, 14 Oct
The Roxy
Lakewood
SUICIDE SILENCE AND CHELSEA GRIN
Fri, 20 Oct
The Roxy
Lakewood
Vedo
Sat, 21 Oct
The Roxy
Lakewood
The Dear Hunter: Migrant 10th Anniversary Tour
Sat, 28 Oct
The Roxy
Lakewood
Alan Palomo
Sat, 4 Nov
The Roxy
Lakewood
Real Friends and Knuckle Puck
Thu, 9 Nov
The Roxy
Lakewood
Rumours ATL: The Live Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Sun, 12 Nov
The Roxy
Lakewood
Katatonia
Fri, 17 Nov
The Roxy
Lakewood
Scene Queen
Sat, 18 Nov
The Roxy
Lakewood
Citizen
Fri, 24 Nov
The Roxy
Lakewood
Soen
Wed, 8 May 2024
The Roxy
Lakewood