The Prince Albert
100
48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Guadalupe Plata - PRB Presents
Sat, 30 Sept
School Disco + Support
Wed, 11 Oct
Treeboy & Arc
Tue, 17 Oct
Cherym
Sat, 21 Oct
MV Presents: Yumi And The Weather
Sun, 29 Oct
Bodywash
Thu, 9 Nov
She's In Parties
Thu, 16 Nov
Abracadabra
Sun, 26 Nov
The Rural Alberta Advantage plus Zoon
Tue, 28 Nov
Flat Party
Thu, 30 Nov
John Craigie plus support: Maya De Vitry
Sun, 21 Jan 2024
Buffalo Nichols
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
John J Presley
Wed, 31 Jan 2024
