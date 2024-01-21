Venue

The Prince Albert

Capacity
100
Address
48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED

Upcoming events

Guadalupe Plata - PRB PresentsSat, 30 Sept
School Disco + SupportWed, 11 Oct
Treeboy & ArcTue, 17 Oct
CherymSat, 21 Oct
MV Presents: Yumi And The Weather Sun, 29 Oct
BodywashThu, 9 Nov
She's In PartiesThu, 16 Nov
AbracadabraSun, 26 Nov
The Rural Alberta Advantage plus ZoonTue, 28 Nov
Flat PartyThu, 30 Nov
John Craigie plus support: Maya De VitrySun, 21 Jan 2024
Buffalo NicholsThu, 25 Jan 2024
John J PresleyWed, 31 Jan 2024
