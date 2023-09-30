Venue

The Piper

Capacity
200
Contact details
events@thepiper.club
+447429506756
Address
Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Social links
facebook
instagram
website

Upcoming events

The Ichi BonsSat, 30 Sept
The PiperSaint Leonards
Loud Women, Estelle May, Everyday Saints, BellzaThu, 5 Oct
The PiperSaint Leonards
Office for Personal DevelopmentFri, 6 Oct
The PiperSaint Leonards
Miranda Sex GardenSat, 7 Oct
The PiperSaint Leonards
SnayxSat, 21 Oct
The PiperSaint Leonards
HeliconThu, 26 Oct
The PiperSaint Leonards
Laundry Day, Dark Wash Night: A Halloween SpecialSat, 28 Oct
The PiperSaint Leonards
The Urban Voodoo MachineFri, 10 Nov
The PiperSaint Leonards
The MembersThu, 16 Nov
The PiperSaint Leonards
Blue OrchidsSat, 2 Dec
The PiperSaint Leonards