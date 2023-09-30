Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
The Piper
Follow
Capacity
200
Contact details
events@thepiper.club
+447429506756
Address
Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Social links
facebook
instagram
website
Upcoming events
The Ichi Bons
Sat, 30 Sept
The Piper
Saint Leonards
Loud Women, Estelle May, Everyday Saints, Bellza
Thu, 5 Oct
The Piper
Saint Leonards
Office for Personal Development
Fri, 6 Oct
The Piper
Saint Leonards
Miranda Sex Garden
Sat, 7 Oct
The Piper
Saint Leonards
Snayx
Sat, 21 Oct
The Piper
Saint Leonards
Helicon
Thu, 26 Oct
The Piper
Saint Leonards
Laundry Day, Dark Wash Night: A Halloween Special
Sat, 28 Oct
The Piper
Saint Leonards
The Urban Voodoo Machine
Fri, 10 Nov
The Piper
Saint Leonards
The Members
Thu, 16 Nov
The Piper
Saint Leonards
Blue Orchids
Sat, 2 Dec
The Piper
Saint Leonards