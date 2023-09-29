Venue

The Pickle Factory

About

An intimate space for music lovers.
Capacity
250
Address
13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU

Upcoming events

CCL, DJ Fart in the Club, JM MoserFri, 29 Sept
Ensemble Sounds: Silverlining, Free Zing, Trixie + moreSat, 30 Sept
Origins: Effy & ANIKASat, 30 Sept
Kamma & Masalo All Night LongFri, 6 Oct
The Pickle Factory with Jane Fitz, Matthew DexterSat, 7 Oct
Frank Hopkins liveWed, 11 Oct
Welt Discos x Pumping VelvetFri, 13 Oct
Nate BrazierTue, 17 Oct
A Colourful Storm with Moopie All Night LongFri, 27 Oct
Get Pickled Halloween x Spaced x Butter Side UpSat, 28 Oct
SkelerThu, 9 Nov
Animalia with Kia, Forest Drive West, SybilFri, 10 Nov
HamdiSat, 11 Nov
Origins: Narciss (Extended Set)Fri, 17 Nov
MONKS + SUPPORTThu, 23 Nov
