Venue
The Piano Bar Soho
Follow
Address
16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Social links
facebook
instagram
website
Upcoming events
Louise Messenger Jazz Trio (1st House)
Fri, 29 Sept
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Louise Messenger Jazz Trio (2nd House)
Fri, 29 Sept
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Riketté Genesis Trio (1st House)
Sat, 30 Sept
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Riketté Genesis Trio (2nd House)
Sat, 30 Sept
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Gypsy Jazz Sessions (2nd House)
Tue, 3 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Art of the Blues ft. James Browne (1st House)
Wed, 4 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Art of the Blues ft. James Browne (2nd House)
Wed, 4 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Giants of Bebop: Ahmad Jamal Edition (1st House)
Thu, 5 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Giants of Bebop: Ahmad Jamal Edition (2nd House)
Thu, 5 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Ineza Jazz Quartet (1st House)
Fri, 6 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Ineza Jazz Quartet (2nd House)
Fri, 6 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
The Liam Stevens Trio (1st House)
Sat, 7 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
The Liam Stevens Trio (2nd House)
Sat, 7 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Gypsy Jazz Sessions (1st House)
Tue, 10 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Gypsy Jazz Sessions (2nd House)
Tue, 10 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Cocktail Swing ft. Nathan Britton (1st House)
Wed, 11 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Cocktail Swing ft. Nathan Britton (2nd House)
Wed, 11 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Giants of Bebop: Freddie Redd Edition (1st House)
Thu, 12 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Giants of Bebop: Freddie Redd Edition (2nd House)
Thu, 12 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Arran Kent Quartet (1st House)
Fri, 13 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Arran Kent Quartet (2nd House)
Fri, 13 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Jonathan Bauer's Mardi Gras (1st House)
Sat, 14 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Jonathan Bauer's Mardi Gras (2nd House)
Sat, 14 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Gypsy Jazz Sessions (1st House)
Tue, 17 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Gypsy Jazz Sessions (2nd House)
Tue, 17 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Cocktail Swing ft. Matt Jacobs (1st House)
Wed, 18 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Cocktail Swing ft. Matt Jacobs (2nd House)
Wed, 18 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Giants of Bebop:Dizzy Gillespie Edition(1st House)
Thu, 19 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Giants of Bebop:Dizzy Gillespie Edition(2nd House)
Thu, 19 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
Kourosh Kanani Quartet (1st House)
Fri, 20 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
