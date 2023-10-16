About

TOM was opened in 2011 by the creators of the global percussive phenomenon STOMP to create an independent hub for the arts in their home city and channel some of their success back into the local arts eco system. The festival-like programme at TOM is the cornerstone of our identity. We host over 200 different events every year from our multi-format space. Thousands of people come through our doors each year to experience live music, film, boundary breaking theatre, dance, cabaret, comedy, literature, workshops and more.