Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
The Monkey House
Follow
Capacity
100
Address
30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Upcoming events
Peg Tassey and The Loud Flowers w/ Missy Bly and Lily Sickles (Solo)
Fri, 6 Oct
The Monkey House
Winooski
Knifeplay w/ Dari Bay and Greg Freeman (Solo)
Sat, 7 Oct
The Monkey House
Winooski
draag me w/ Chanel Beads
Wed, 11 Oct
The Monkey House
Winooski
Constant Smiles w/ Wren Kitz and The Pilgrims
Tue, 17 Oct
The Monkey House
Winooski
Chris Forsyth's Evolution Band
Wed, 18 Oct
The Monkey House
Winooski
DJ Lucas w/ Papo2oo4, Subjxct 5, March Davis and Pleasant Boys
Thu, 19 Oct
The Monkey House
Winooski
ShrapKnel (Premrock and Curly Castro) w/ Rich Jones
Tue, 24 Oct
The Monkey House
Winooski
The Pinkerton Raid (Solo) w/ Erin Cassels-Brown and Cricket Blue
Tue, 14 Nov
The Monkey House
Winooski