Venue
The Lower Third
About
The Lower Third is a brand new music grass roots space, a hole in the wall just off London's musically historic Denmark St.
Address
26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Upcoming events
Carpark
Fri, 29 Sept
The Lower Third
London
Floorjam
Sat, 30 Sept
The Lower Third
London
MAVIIS
Sat, 30 Sept
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
A little LICK
Sat, 30 Sept
The Lower Third
London
Nate James: an Unforgettable Night from The Forge
Mon, 2 Oct
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
A Night With Rebecca Winter
Tue, 3 Oct
The Lower Third
London
Benedict Cork live at The Lower Third
Wed, 4 Oct
The Lower Third
London
Hoovs at The Forge
Thu, 5 Oct
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
Model Man
Thu, 5 Oct
The Lower Third
London
Central Sounds Vol. 2
Fri, 6 Oct
The Lower Third
London
AB Dollars House Party VI
Sat, 7 Oct
The Lower Third
London
Fredrik Ferrier Live
Sun, 8 Oct
The Lower Third
London
Abi Jenaé at The Forge
Wed, 11 Oct
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
Jianbo
Wed, 11 Oct
The Lower Third
London
Aby Coulibaly
Thu, 12 Oct
The Lower Third
London
William The Conqueror
Fri, 13 Oct
The Lower Third
London
JIM (LIVE)
Sat, 14 Oct
The Lower Third
London
Shapes
Sat, 14 Oct
The Lower Third
London
Sofia Grant: 'Extinction' Launch
Sun, 15 Oct
The Lower Third
London
Arthur Hill
Tue, 17 Oct
The Lower Third
London
Skaar
Wed, 18 Oct
The Lower Third
London
DANNY & THE CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD
Fri, 20 Oct
The Lower Third
London
ECHO x HOTCUEZ: HALLOWEEN SPECIAL
Sat, 21 Oct
The Lower Third
London
The Hayley Griffiths Band: Metamorphosis Tour 2023
Sun, 22 Oct
The Lower Third
London
K-Music Festival 2023: Haepaary
Tue, 24 Oct
The Lower Third
London
Amplify Her live music and networking event
Wed, 25 Oct
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
Nell Mescal
Wed, 25 Oct
The Lower Third
London
Jordy Plus Special Guests
Thu, 26 Oct
The Lower Third
London
Nice N' Spiky Comedy
Wed, 1 Nov
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
JON VINYL
Wed, 1 Nov
The Lower Third
London
