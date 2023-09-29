Venue

The Kingsland

Address
269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA

Upcoming events

Two Man Advantage, Urban Waste, Dragons at NoonFri, 29 Sept
Sorry X , Gina Fritz, Zoume, The Uncrtn, Sadinsky Sun, 1 Oct
Victim of Fire, Ultor, Drogato, ProstitutionTue, 3 Oct
Dread Engine, Perspectives NY: The Initiis NovisWed, 4 Oct
Lutharo, Paladin, 25th MissionThu, 5 Oct
The Coffin Daggers, The Jagaloons, Habbina HabbinaFri, 6 Oct
Zeke, The HookersFri, 13 Oct
School of Rock Adult PerformanceSat, 14 Oct
Necrotic Society, Staleworth, Phantom BaySun, 15 Oct
Morning Dew, A Kiss Before Dying, DespotWed, 18 Oct
Sammi Curr Lives!Fri, 20 Oct
Because Of Love Tour ft Walkney, Why Bother +Wed, 25 Oct
The FUs, Point Blank, Sonic Bomb, SurpriseFri, 27 Oct
Noi!se, Darkbuster, The Krays, 45 AdaptersSat, 28 Oct
Krieg, Forest Thrall, Cathedrals In The Night +Fri, 10 Nov
First Fragment, InvictaWed, 29 Nov
Kallias, IATT, ViserionFri, 1 Dec
