Venue
The Kingsland
Address
269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Upcoming events
Two Man Advantage, Urban Waste, Dragons at Noon
Fri, 29 Sept
The Kingsland
New York
Sorry X , Gina Fritz, Zoume, The Uncrtn, Sadinsky
Sun, 1 Oct
The Kingsland
New York
Victim of Fire, Ultor, Drogato, Prostitution
Tue, 3 Oct
The Kingsland
New York
Dread Engine, Perspectives NY: The Initiis Novis
Wed, 4 Oct
The Kingsland
New York
Lutharo, Paladin, 25th Mission
Thu, 5 Oct
The Kingsland
New York
The Coffin Daggers, The Jagaloons, Habbina Habbina
Fri, 6 Oct
The Kingsland
New York
Zeke, The Hookers
Fri, 13 Oct
The Kingsland
New York
School of Rock Adult Performance
Sat, 14 Oct
The Kingsland
New York
Necrotic Society, Staleworth, Phantom Bay
Sun, 15 Oct
The Kingsland
New York
Morning Dew, A Kiss Before Dying, Despot
Wed, 18 Oct
The Kingsland
New York
Sammi Curr Lives!
Fri, 20 Oct
The Kingsland
New York
Because Of Love Tour ft Walkney, Why Bother +
Wed, 25 Oct
The Kingsland
New York
The FUs, Point Blank, Sonic Bomb, Surprise
Fri, 27 Oct
The Kingsland
New York
Noi!se, Darkbuster, The Krays, 45 Adapters
Sat, 28 Oct
The Kingsland
New York
Krieg, Forest Thrall, Cathedrals In The Night +
Fri, 10 Nov
The Kingsland
New York
First Fragment, Invicta
Wed, 29 Nov
The Kingsland
New York
Kallias, IATT, Viserion
Fri, 1 Dec
The Kingsland
New York