Venue

The Hope & Ruin

Capacity
150
Address
11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA

Upcoming events

Clear Channel + Aqua Viva (free entry) Sun, 1 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Teeth of the SeaFri, 6 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Alex LaheyTue, 10 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
KEN modeFri, 13 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
AlaskalaskaMon, 16 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
SKAARTue, 17 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
The UmlautsWed, 18 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Seething Akira x Swarm6ixFri, 20 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Heavy LungsSat, 21 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Birds In RowSun, 22 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Güner KünierMon, 23 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
The TubsMon, 23 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Melin MelynTue, 24 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Pynch + Max Fulcrum & The Win + Tinman + JopyWed, 25 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Fews + Kyoto KyotoFri, 27 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
BA Johnston plus VVings eating competitionSat, 28 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
English TeacherSun, 29 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Man On ManMon, 30 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
FacsWed, 1 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Antony SzmierekFri, 3 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Squirrel FlowerSun, 5 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Vraell & Rosie H SullivanTue, 7 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Unschooling + SupportWed, 8 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Reuben James UK Tour - BrightonThu, 9 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton
AbdoujaparovFri, 17 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Static DressSun, 19 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Sløtface21 Nov - 22 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton
PorchlightTue, 28 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Ida MaeWed, 29 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Wooze + Welly + Lonnie Gunn + Owners ClubThu, 30 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton