Venue
The Hope & Ruin
Follow
Capacity
150
Address
11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Upcoming events
Clear Channel + Aqua Viva (free entry)
Sun, 1 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Teeth of the Sea
Fri, 6 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Alex Lahey
Tue, 10 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
KEN mode
Fri, 13 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Alaskalaska
Mon, 16 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
SKAAR
Tue, 17 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
The Umlauts
Wed, 18 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Seething Akira x Swarm6ix
Fri, 20 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Heavy Lungs
Sat, 21 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Birds In Row
Sun, 22 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Güner Künier
Mon, 23 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
The Tubs
Mon, 23 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Melin Melyn
Tue, 24 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Pynch + Max Fulcrum & The Win + Tinman + Jopy
Wed, 25 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Fews + Kyoto Kyoto
Fri, 27 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
BA Johnston plus VVings eating competition
Sat, 28 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
English Teacher
Sun, 29 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Man On Man
Mon, 30 Oct
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Facs
Wed, 1 Nov
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Antony Szmierek
Fri, 3 Nov
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Squirrel Flower
Sun, 5 Nov
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Vraell & Rosie H Sullivan
Tue, 7 Nov
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Unschooling + Support
Wed, 8 Nov
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Reuben James UK Tour - Brighton
Thu, 9 Nov
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Abdoujaparov
Fri, 17 Nov
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Static Dress
Sun, 19 Nov
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Sløtface
21 Nov - 22 Nov
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Porchlight
Tue, 28 Nov
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Ida Mae
Wed, 29 Nov
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
Wooze + Welly + Lonnie Gunn + Owners Club
Thu, 30 Nov
The Hope & Ruin
Brighton
