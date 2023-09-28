Venue

The Goldfish

Address
5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Social links
instagram
website

Upcoming events

Chicano Disco Thu, 28 Sept
The GoldfishLos Angeles
East Side Disco: Bubbles! Fri, 29 Sept
The GoldfishLos Angeles
Another F*C#!N Emo Night?! Sat, 30 Sept
The GoldfishLos Angeles
TwoLips' Foreshadow Residency Night 1Wed, 4 Oct
The GoldfishLos Angeles
MOSAICO: Tunes from Latin America & the CarribbeanThu, 5 Oct
The GoldfishLos Angeles
S.S. Odyssey, Mister Elle, Al Bert + Tyler's Ball Game live!Fri, 6 Oct
The GoldfishLos Angeles
The Libra Party!Sat, 7 Oct
The GoldfishLos Angeles
Getting It with Wolf Woodcock: Live TapingTue, 10 Oct
The GoldfishLos Angeles
TwoLips' Foreshadow Residency Night 2Wed, 11 Oct
The GoldfishLos Angeles
Non Binary Girlfriend, Shiro and Blue Wisteria!Thu, 12 Oct
The GoldfishLos Angeles
Wild Yawp and Special Guests!Fri, 13 Oct
The GoldfishLos Angeles
KOLOURS!Sat, 14 Oct
The GoldfishLos Angeles
TwoLips' Foreshadow Residency Night 3Wed, 18 Oct
The GoldfishLos Angeles
Natalie Staples, Girlfriend on the moon + Mel FineThu, 19 Oct
The GoldfishLos Angeles
DONUTS! A Disco PartyFri, 20 Oct
The GoldfishLos Angeles
TwoLips' Foreshadow Residency Night 4Wed, 25 Oct
The GoldfishLos Angeles
Cayley Spivey EP ReleaseFri, 3 Nov
The GoldfishLos Angeles
Hate Drugs Wild West Coast Tour w/ Special GuestsSat, 18 Nov
The GoldfishLos Angeles