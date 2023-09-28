Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
The Goldfish
Follow
Address
5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Social links
instagram
website
Upcoming events
Chicano Disco
Thu, 28 Sept
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
East Side Disco: Bubbles!
Fri, 29 Sept
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
Another F*C#!N Emo Night?!
Sat, 30 Sept
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
TwoLips' Foreshadow Residency Night 1
Wed, 4 Oct
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
MOSAICO: Tunes from Latin America & the Carribbean
Thu, 5 Oct
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
S.S. Odyssey, Mister Elle, Al Bert + Tyler's Ball Game live!
Fri, 6 Oct
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
The Libra Party!
Sat, 7 Oct
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
Getting It with Wolf Woodcock: Live Taping
Tue, 10 Oct
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
TwoLips' Foreshadow Residency Night 2
Wed, 11 Oct
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
Non Binary Girlfriend, Shiro and Blue Wisteria!
Thu, 12 Oct
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
Wild Yawp and Special Guests!
Fri, 13 Oct
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
KOLOURS!
Sat, 14 Oct
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
TwoLips' Foreshadow Residency Night 3
Wed, 18 Oct
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
Natalie Staples, Girlfriend on the moon + Mel Fine
Thu, 19 Oct
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
DONUTS! A Disco Party
Fri, 20 Oct
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
TwoLips' Foreshadow Residency Night 4
Wed, 25 Oct
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
Cayley Spivey EP Release
Fri, 3 Nov
The Goldfish
Los Angeles
Hate Drugs Wild West Coast Tour w/ Special Guests
Sat, 18 Nov
The Goldfish
Los Angeles