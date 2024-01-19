Browse events
Venue
The Garage
Capacity
600
Address
20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Upcoming events
Bernth
Tue, 3 Oct
The Garage
London
COMBICHRIST // MEGAHERZ
Thu, 5 Oct
The Garage
London
DESTRUCTION
Tue, 24 Oct
The Garage
London
Melin Melyn
Wed, 25 Oct
The Garage
London
Personal Trainer
Fri, 3 Nov
The Garage
London
Krooked Kings
Wed, 8 Nov
The Garage
London
Dinosaur Jr
Sun, 12 Nov
The Garage
London
Dinosaur Jr
Mon, 13 Nov
The Garage
London
Dinosaur Jr
Tue, 14 Nov
The Garage
London
Dinosaur Jr
Wed, 15 Nov
The Garage
London
His Lordship
Fri, 17 Nov
The Garage
London
La Delio Valdez
Sun, 19 Nov
The Garage
London
Slow Pulp
Wed, 6 Dec
The Garage
London
The Pale White
Thu, 7 Dec
The Garage
London
STRFKR
Mon, 11 Dec
The Garage
London
Foxing
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
The Garage
London
Mesh - Legacy 2024 UK
Sun, 21 Jan 2024
The Garage
London
Wicca Phase Springs Eternal
Mon, 29 Jan 2024
The Garage
London
Cornelia Jakobs
Thu, 1 Feb 2024
The Garage
London
Marina Satti live in London
Wed, 7 Feb 2024
The Garage
London
FIDDLEHEAD
Fri, 23 Feb 2024
The Garage
London
FIDDLEHEAD
Sat, 24 Feb 2024
The Garage
London
Esprit D'Air
Sat, 2 Mar 2024
The Garage
London
Beans On Toast
Sat, 9 Mar 2024
The Garage
London
Rawayana ¿Quien trae las cornetas?
Fri, 5 Apr 2024
The Garage
London