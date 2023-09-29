Venue

The Fox & Firkin

Address
316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK

Upcoming events

Hotsteppas meets Ashanti SelahFri, 29 Sept
Discrete Records All Day PartySat, 30 Sept
OMAR WITH FULL LIVE BANDThu, 5 Oct
Miche & Mr Bongo Presents: With Love, Volume 2Fri, 6 Oct
Cigarette Records: Zed BiasSat, 7 Oct
Tropica Rockers: Afroamerica ProjectFri, 13 Oct
Benton B2B Chinese Daughter with FriendsSat, 14 Oct
Tokyo RiddimFri, 20 Oct
Nova Twins (DJ)Sat, 21 Oct
Julian Marley and the UrisingSun, 22 Oct
HOT'N'FRESHWed, 25 Oct
Deptford Northern Soul ClubSat, 28 Oct
Muttnik, Fable, and Damélola Fri, 3 Nov
TC & The Groove Family ft. Franz VonFri, 10 Nov
Ferg's Imaginary Big Band Sat, 11 Nov
22a: Horatio LunaSat, 11 Nov
Twospeak & Valia Calda: 2x Album LaunchSun, 12 Nov
Albert's FavouritesMon, 13 Nov
Quinn Oulton + ParthenopeTue, 14 Nov
Bridge The Gap ShowcaseWed, 15 Nov
Ebi Soda + XOAThu, 16 Nov
Sketches X EFGFri, 17 Nov
Me and My Friends Sat, 18 Nov
Mobius LoopSat, 2 Dec
