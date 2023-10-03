Venue

The Eighth Room

About

When you enter The Eighth Room, you are on the 'inside' both literally and figuratively; immersed within a living, breathing art piece that envelops you in a cocoon of luxury, style, and good vibes. At its heart... our bar. A place where back in the day, Sinatra, Gibb, and Strummer would have rested an elbow, sipping whiskey with Harry, Nico, and Birkin. Effortlessly. Our position of juxtaposition—things being seen or placed close together with contrasting effects— applies to both our unique mid-century mod meets whimsically odd design aesthetic and our clientele— a collective of Nashville's Punk Aristocrats, deviant debutants , vamps, vipers and rock icons. All of them lovers of luxe, without giving a 'fuxe.' For those ready to dance, drink, rock and shock... we salute you. The party has started and our doors are open. Let the games begin. - 2 drink minimum + Dress code strictly enforced.
Address
2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Upcoming events

CayucasTue, 3 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
Matt Sahadi w/ Parker CampbellFri, 6 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
The Ancients Sat, 7 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
House of Lux Presents- What We Do In The Shadows: A Night of Vampire Themed BurlesqueSat, 7 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
Empathy Test w/ NITETue, 10 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
Sports TeamSun, 15 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
G4L Records Cancer Benefit w/ John CorabiTue, 17 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
Pat MacDonald (from Timbuk3) w/ Caitlin CannonThu, 19 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
Flarelight w/ Leilani KilgoreTue, 24 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
The Eighth Room's Alternative 80's Halloween Dance Party, with DJ Amy Darling and feat. Tim Cappello (from The Lost Boys) LIVE!Fri, 27 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
Seth WalkerSat, 18 Nov
The Eighth RoomNashville
Cinema Stereo ResidencyWed, 6 Dec
The Eighth RoomNashville
Cinema Stereo ResidencyWed, 13 Dec
The Eighth RoomNashville
Cinema Stereo ResidencyWed, 20 Dec
The Eighth RoomNashville
Cinema Stereo ResidencyWed, 27 Dec
The Eighth RoomNashville