About

When you enter The Eighth Room, you are on the 'inside' both literally and figuratively; immersed within a living, breathing art piece that envelops you in a cocoon of luxury, style, and good vibes. At its heart... our bar. A place where back in the day, Sinatra, Gibb, and Strummer would have rested an elbow, sipping whiskey with Harry, Nico, and Birkin. Effortlessly. Our position of juxtaposition—things being seen or placed close together with contrasting effects— applies to both our unique mid-century mod meets whimsically odd design aesthetic and our clientele— a collective of Nashville's Punk Aristocrats, deviant debutants , vamps, vipers and rock icons. All of them lovers of luxe, without giving a 'fuxe.' For those ready to dance, drink, rock and shock... we salute you. The party has started and our doors are open. Let the games begin. - 2 drink minimum + Dress code strictly enforced.