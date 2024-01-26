Venue

The Crescent

Capacity
250
Address
8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK

Gallery

Upcoming events

The Psychotic Monks + The Black LagoonsWed, 4 Oct
The CrescentYork
KEGThu, 5 Oct
The CrescentYork
Random HandFri, 6 Oct
The CrescentYork
Mozart EstateSat, 7 Oct
The CrescentYork
Gary Delaney: Gary in PunderlandTue, 10 Oct
The CrescentYork
Supersuckers + The Warner Hodges BandThu, 12 Oct
The CrescentYork
John Power (The La's / Cast)Sun, 15 Oct
The CrescentYork
The SadiesFri, 20 Oct
The CrescentYork
Helen Bauer: Grand Supreme Darling PrincessThu, 26 Oct
The CrescentYork
The Bug ClubWed, 1 Nov
The CrescentYork
HENGEThu, 2 Nov
The CrescentYork
Jim Jones All StarsFri, 3 Nov
The CrescentYork
Weetwood MacThu, 9 Nov
The CrescentYork
OFF!Fri, 10 Nov
The CrescentYork
Holy Moly & The CrackersSun, 12 Nov
The CrescentYork
Pillow QueensWed, 15 Nov
The CrescentYork
Sophie Duker: HAGThu, 16 Nov
The CrescentYork
Limehouse LizzyFri, 17 Nov
The CrescentYork
A Certain RatioSat, 18 Nov
The CrescentYork
John Kearns: The Varnishing DaysSun, 19 Nov
The CrescentYork
TaliskMon, 20 Nov
The CrescentYork
Twin AtlanticSat, 25 Nov
The CrescentYork
Rachel Fairburn: Show GirlSun, 26 Nov
The CrescentYork
Electric SixTue, 28 Nov
The CrescentYork
Colour Of FireSat, 2 Dec
The CrescentYork
Billie MartenSun, 3 Dec
The CrescentYork
Gary Delaney: Gary in PunderlandMon, 4 Dec
The CrescentYork
Mostly AutumnSun, 10 Dec
The CrescentYork
Black SabbitchFri, 26 Jan 2024
The CrescentYork
John Kearns: The Varnishing DaysSun, 4 Feb 2024
The CrescentYork