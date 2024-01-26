Browse events
Venue
The Crescent
Capacity
250
Address
8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Upcoming events
The Psychotic Monks + The Black Lagoons
Wed, 4 Oct
The Crescent
York
KEG
Thu, 5 Oct
The Crescent
York
Random Hand
Fri, 6 Oct
The Crescent
York
Mozart Estate
Sat, 7 Oct
The Crescent
York
Gary Delaney: Gary in Punderland
Tue, 10 Oct
The Crescent
York
Supersuckers + The Warner Hodges Band
Thu, 12 Oct
The Crescent
York
John Power (The La's / Cast)
Sun, 15 Oct
The Crescent
York
The Sadies
Fri, 20 Oct
The Crescent
York
Helen Bauer: Grand Supreme Darling Princess
Thu, 26 Oct
The Crescent
York
The Bug Club
Wed, 1 Nov
The Crescent
York
HENGE
Thu, 2 Nov
The Crescent
York
Jim Jones All Stars
Fri, 3 Nov
The Crescent
York
Weetwood Mac
Thu, 9 Nov
The Crescent
York
OFF!
Fri, 10 Nov
The Crescent
York
Holy Moly & The Crackers
Sun, 12 Nov
The Crescent
York
Pillow Queens
Wed, 15 Nov
The Crescent
York
Sophie Duker: HAG
Thu, 16 Nov
The Crescent
York
Limehouse Lizzy
Fri, 17 Nov
The Crescent
York
A Certain Ratio
Sat, 18 Nov
The Crescent
York
John Kearns: The Varnishing Days
Sun, 19 Nov
The Crescent
York
Talisk
Mon, 20 Nov
The Crescent
York
Twin Atlantic
Sat, 25 Nov
The Crescent
York
Rachel Fairburn: Show Girl
Sun, 26 Nov
The Crescent
York
Electric Six
Tue, 28 Nov
The Crescent
York
Colour Of Fire
Sat, 2 Dec
The Crescent
York
Billie Marten
Sun, 3 Dec
The Crescent
York
Gary Delaney: Gary in Punderland
Mon, 4 Dec
The Crescent
York
Mostly Autumn
Sun, 10 Dec
The Crescent
York
Black Sabbitch
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
The Crescent
York
John Kearns: The Varnishing Days
Sun, 4 Feb 2024
The Crescent
York
