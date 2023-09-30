Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Address
Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU

Upcoming events

RumJigSat, 30 Sept
ELIO - SHOW MOVEDThu, 5 Oct
The Halfway KidThu, 12 Oct
The Funny Side of Shoreditch Improv Comedy SpecialFri, 13 Oct
Flamenco Express Sat, 14 Oct
Metric (Acoustic)Tue, 17 Oct
RipperThu, 19 Oct
RipperFri, 20 Oct
An Elliott Smith Tribute Show Sat, 21 Oct
RipperSat, 21 Oct
zzzaharaTue, 24 Oct
The Brother BrothersWed, 25 Oct
RipperThu, 26 Oct
RipperFri, 27 Oct
William John Titus BishopSat, 28 Oct
RipperSat, 28 Oct
Billy Blagg - Tribute to Billy Bragg Sun, 29 Oct
I’ve Been Clare SummerskillSat, 4 Nov
Right In The Eye, the works of Georges MélièsSun, 5 Nov
Right In The Eye, the works of Georges MélièsSun, 5 Nov
Decisive PinkWed, 8 Nov
AirswimmingFri, 10 Nov
Lea G Thu, 16 Nov
Ben Gregory Thu, 23 Nov
Christian AlexanderFri, 24 Nov
BETWEEN FRIENDSThu, 7 Dec
