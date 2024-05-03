Venue

The Concert Hall

Address
888 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2J2, Canada

Upcoming events

Teenage FanclubFri, 3 May
The Concert HallToronto
The Hold Steady Sat, 4 May
The Concert HallToronto
The Sadies, Skydiggers, Paul Langlois BandFri, 10 May
The Concert HallToronto
Mannequin PussySat, 11 May
The Concert HallToronto
RideTue, 14 May
The Concert HallToronto
Cindy Lee, Freak Heat Waves, EEJUNGMIFri, 17 May
The Concert HallToronto
Shannon and The ClamsSat, 25 May
The Concert HallToronto
Thee Sinseers & The Altons: Sinseerly Yours Tour Thu, 30 May
The Concert HallToronto
Camera Obscura Sat, 1 Jun
The Concert HallToronto
UnwoundThu, 18 Jul
The Concert HallToronto
DIIVFri, 2 Aug
The Concert HallToronto
Royel OtisThu, 12 Sept
The Concert HallToronto
Amen Dunes - Death Jokes TourTue, 17 Sept
The Concert HallToronto
BôaMon, 23 Sept
The Concert HallToronto
StarsThu, 3 Oct
The Concert HallToronto
StarsFri, 4 Oct
The Concert HallToronto
StarsSat, 5 Oct
The Concert HallToronto
The DipWed, 6 Nov
The Concert HallToronto