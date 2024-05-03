Browse events
Venue
The Concert Hall
Address
888 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2J2, Canada
Teenage Fanclub
Fri, 3 May
The Concert Hall
Toronto
The Hold Steady
Sat, 4 May
The Concert Hall
Toronto
The Sadies, Skydiggers, Paul Langlois Band
Fri, 10 May
The Concert Hall
Toronto
Mannequin Pussy
Sat, 11 May
The Concert Hall
Toronto
Ride
Tue, 14 May
The Concert Hall
Toronto
Cindy Lee, Freak Heat Waves, EEJUNGMI
Fri, 17 May
The Concert Hall
Toronto
Shannon and The Clams
Sat, 25 May
The Concert Hall
Toronto
Thee Sinseers & The Altons: Sinseerly Yours Tour
Thu, 30 May
The Concert Hall
Toronto
Camera Obscura
Sat, 1 Jun
The Concert Hall
Toronto
Unwound
Thu, 18 Jul
The Concert Hall
Toronto
DIIV
Fri, 2 Aug
The Concert Hall
Toronto
Royel Otis
Thu, 12 Sept
The Concert Hall
Toronto
Amen Dunes - Death Jokes Tour
Tue, 17 Sept
The Concert Hall
Toronto
Bôa
Mon, 23 Sept
The Concert Hall
Toronto
Stars
Thu, 3 Oct
The Concert Hall
Toronto
Stars
Fri, 4 Oct
The Concert Hall
Toronto
Stars
Sat, 5 Oct
The Concert Hall
Toronto
The Dip
Wed, 6 Nov
The Concert Hall
Toronto