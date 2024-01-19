Browse events
Venue
The Boileroom
Follow
Capacity
275
Address
13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Upcoming events
Courting
Sun, 1 Oct
The Boileroom
Guildford
Thomas Truax
Wed, 4 Oct
The Boileroom
Guildford
Holiday Ghosts
Mon, 16 Oct
The Boileroom
Guildford
Fat Dog
Fri, 20 Oct
The Boileroom
Guildford
Wheatus
Sat, 21 Oct
The Boileroom
Guildford
Sunbirds (feat. Dave Hemingway)
Mon, 23 Oct
The Boileroom
Guildford
Youth Sector
Wed, 25 Oct
The Boileroom
Guildford
Martin Stephenson & The Dainties
Fri, 27 Oct
The Boileroom
Guildford
The 900
Sat, 28 Oct
The Boileroom
Guildford
Godcaster
Wed, 1 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
KEG
Thu, 2 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
Feet
Sun, 5 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
Sham 69
Sat, 11 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
Crywank
Mon, 13 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
Crywank
Mon, 13 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
The Professionals
Wed, 15 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
Kosheen (Live) – 25 Years of Kosheen
Thu, 16 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
Twin Atlantic
Fri, 17 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
Paramore GB
Sat, 18 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
Beans On Toast
Thu, 23 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
Keston Cobblers Club
Fri, 24 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
Cucamaras
Wed, 29 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
Ian Mcnabb
Fri, 1 Dec
The Boileroom
Guildford
Tom A. Smith
Sat, 2 Dec
The Boileroom
Guildford
L1nkn_p4rk
Sun, 3 Dec
The Boileroom
Guildford
Baba Ali / Nuha Ruby Ra
Wed, 6 Dec
The Boileroom
Guildford
The Black Charade & Fell Out Boy
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
The Boileroom
Guildford
DR Feelgood
Sat, 20 Jan 2024
The Boileroom
Guildford
The Primitives
Tue, 23 Jan 2024
The Boileroom
Guildford
Ion Maiden
Sat, 10 Feb 2024
The Boileroom
Guildford
