Venue
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
About
Manchester’s home of live music, with a weekly programme featuring the world’s biggest acts alongside rising stars from across the worlds of soul, jazz, hip hop, reggae and more.
Address
13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Social links
website
Upcoming events
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til Late
Fri, 29 Sept
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 30 Sept
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Terry Reid
Sun, 1 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Matt Johnson (Jamiroquai)
Thu, 5 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til Late
Fri, 6 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 7 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Sunday Soul
Sun, 8 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Rome Streetz
Wed, 11 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
The Afrobeats Orchestra
Fri, 13 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til Late
Fri, 13 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 14 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Kendra Morris
Wed, 18 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Beat of Brazil: A Celebration of Brazilian Music
Thu, 19 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til Late
Fri, 20 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 21 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Lil' Jimmy Reed
Sun, 22 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Dirty Dike
Thu, 26 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til Late
Fri, 27 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Halloween Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 28 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
The Gospel Service
Sun, 29 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Devin The Dude
Tue, 31 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Fred Wesley & The New JB’s
Wed, 1 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
New Wave Magazine Presents: Xscape
Thu, 2 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Coops
Fri, 3 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til Late
Fri, 3 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 4 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
MNDSGN
Wed, 8 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Robert Finley
Thu, 9 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Reuben James
Fri, 10 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til Late
Fri, 10 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
