Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

About

Manchester’s home of live music, with a weekly programme featuring the world’s biggest acts alongside rising stars from across the worlds of soul, jazz, hip hop, reggae and more.
Address
13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Social links
website

Upcoming events

LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til LateFri, 29 Sept
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til LateSat, 30 Sept
Terry ReidSun, 1 Oct
Matt Johnson (Jamiroquai)Thu, 5 Oct
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til LateFri, 6 Oct
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til LateSat, 7 Oct
Sunday SoulSun, 8 Oct
Rome StreetzWed, 11 Oct
The Afrobeats OrchestraFri, 13 Oct
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til LateFri, 13 Oct
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til LateSat, 14 Oct
Kendra MorrisWed, 18 Oct
Beat of Brazil: A Celebration of Brazilian MusicThu, 19 Oct
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til LateFri, 20 Oct
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til LateSat, 21 Oct
Lil' Jimmy ReedSun, 22 Oct
Dirty Dike Thu, 26 Oct
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til LateFri, 27 Oct
Halloween Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til LateSat, 28 Oct
The Gospel ServiceSun, 29 Oct
Devin The DudeTue, 31 Oct
Fred Wesley & The New JB’sWed, 1 Nov
New Wave Magazine Presents: XscapeThu, 2 Nov
CoopsFri, 3 Nov
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til LateFri, 3 Nov
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til LateSat, 4 Nov
MNDSGNWed, 8 Nov
Robert FinleyThu, 9 Nov
Reuben JamesFri, 10 Nov
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til LateFri, 10 Nov
