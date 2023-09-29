Browse events
Venue
The Bill Murray
Address
39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Upcoming events
Angel Comedy Fridays @ 9 pm
Fri, 29 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
Roast Battle UK
Fri, 29 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
DOG PARK
Sat, 30 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 5pm
Sat, 30 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 7pm
Sat, 30 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 9pm
Sat, 30 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
Writing Workshop Special Edition with Adam Bloom - An interview and Joke writing Masterclass
Sun, 1 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Shenoah Allen BLOODLUST SUMMERTIME WIP
Sun, 1 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Shoot From The Hip Improv
Sun, 1 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Micky Overman: Warm Up
Sun, 1 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Week Long Intensive Stand Up Beginner’s Course
Mon, 2 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Rob Delaney and Friends
Mon, 2 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Jordan Brookes: Snakes For Cats To Watch (WIP)
Mon, 2 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Will Owen: Gay Gay G-G-Gay Gay Gay (WIP)
Tue, 3 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Sketchual Healing
Tue, 3 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Ed Gamble - Work in Progress
Wed, 4 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Angel Comedy Social Club
Wed, 4 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Lulu Popplewell: Actually Actually
Thu, 5 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Angel Comedy Thursdays
Thu, 5 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Tim Key: Mulberry
Fri, 6 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Angel Comedy Fridays @ 7:15 pm
Fri, 6 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Angel Comedy Fridays @ 9:15 pm
Fri, 6 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Roast Battle UK
Fri, 6 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
DOG PARK
Sat, 7 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 7 pm
Sat, 7 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 9 pm
Sat, 7 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Stand Up Beginners Course Showcase
Sun, 8 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Patrick Spicer: Old Stuff, New Stuff, Chatting
Sun, 8 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Carol Zoccoli: Brazilian Jesus
Sun, 8 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Radu Isac: the End of the World
Sun, 8 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
