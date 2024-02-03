Browse events
Studio 338
Ibiza style cutting edge music venue located in Greenwich playing host to world class artists on London’s only glass roofed terrace dance floor.
338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
End of Summer Old School Hip-Hop Festival
Fri, 6 Oct
Studio 338
London
Kerri Chandler: Kaoz Theory
Sat, 7 Oct
Studio 338
London
Meduza
Sat, 14 Oct
Studio 338
London
Release: A Halloween Special
Sat, 28 Oct
Studio 338
London
Bakermat's Circus London at Studio 338
Fri, 3 Nov
Studio 338
London
Sankeys London: Fire In The Sky
Sat, 4 Nov
Studio 338
London
Mamacita Reggaeton, Afrobeat, Hiphop
Sat, 18 Nov
Studio 338
London
Home: 12hr Winter Special
Sat, 9 Dec
Studio 338
London
Sankeys Xmas Rave
Sat, 16 Dec
Studio 338
London
Release : New Year Eve
Sun, 31 Dec
Studio 338
London
Heaven After Dark
Sat, 3 Feb 2024
Studio 338
London