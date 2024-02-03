Venue

Studio 338

About

Ibiza style cutting edge music venue located in Greenwich playing host to world class artists on London’s only glass roofed terrace dance floor.
Address
338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF

Upcoming events

End of Summer Old School Hip-Hop FestivalFri, 6 Oct
Kerri Chandler: Kaoz TheorySat, 7 Oct
MeduzaSat, 14 Oct
Release: A Halloween SpecialSat, 28 Oct
Bakermat's Circus London at Studio 338Fri, 3 Nov
Sankeys London: Fire In The SkySat, 4 Nov
Mamacita Reggaeton, Afrobeat, HiphopSat, 18 Nov
Home: 12hr Winter SpecialSat, 9 Dec
Sankeys Xmas Rave Sat, 16 Dec
Release : New Year EveSun, 31 Dec
Heaven After DarkSat, 3 Feb 2024
