Songbyrd Music House (aka “Songbyrd”) is a 250-capacity live music venue, bar and restaurant in Washington, DC’s Union Market neighborhood and member of the National Independent Venue Association (“NIVA”). Songbyrd was named Washington D.C.’s Best New Venue in 2016 and Best Place for Dinner and Live Music by the Washington City Paper in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and is rapidly growing market share and building interest from music-forward Washingtonians and beyond.