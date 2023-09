About

Soda Bar opened in 2008 on the border of North Park/City Heights/Normal Heights neighborhoods in San Diego. The venue hosts national & local acts seven nights a week. Notable prior shows with Angel Olsen, Kamasi Washington, Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Shakey Graves, The War On Drugs, Foster The People, Alvvays, Grimes, Parquet Courts, The Drums, Sharon Van Etten and many more.