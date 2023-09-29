Browse events
Sleepwalk
Newly-opened Brooklyn bar and venue featuring cocktails and extensive beers-on-tap. Sultry decor blends 1920s Shanghai-style with New York glam-rock vibe.
251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
The Ritualists, The Dye
Fri, 29 Sept
Sleepwalk
New York
Panties + Pearls: Lingerie Party
Fri, 29 Sept
Sleepwalk
New York
Sunrisers, Sex Fixx
Sat, 30 Sept
Sleepwalk
New York
Jason Farlow + TLRC, Abe Abraham + guests
Tue, 3 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
Solange Prat, Julieta Rada: Sounds of SouthAmerica
Thu, 5 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
Brandon Markell Holmes, Lyric Christian
Fri, 6 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
Joseph King and the Mad Crush
Fri, 6 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
HNRY FLWR, Drew Citron, Rare Form
Sat, 7 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
Sparkle City Disco
7 Oct - 8 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
It's a Secret
Sat, 7 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
HNRY FLWR, Robert Earl Thomas, Devon Church
Sun, 8 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
Michael T and the Vanities, Amatory Murder, Starfox and the Fleet, Automatom
Fri, 13 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
Theresa, Primitive Heart, Katie Buchanan
Thu, 19 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
Pink Flamingo Rhythm Revue, Robert PM (live)
Fri, 20 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
GIFT DJs (monthly residency)
Fri, 20 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
Wild Arrows (EP Release show)
Sun, 22 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
DD Walker, Glassio
Tue, 24 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
Fatboi Sharif, DDM, Mara Paralta
Sat, 28 Oct
Sleepwalk
New York
Luxury Skin, Eliana Glass
Fri, 3 Nov
Sleepwalk
New York
Billy Keane + The Waking Dream, tba
Thu, 14 Dec
Sleepwalk
New York