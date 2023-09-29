Venue

Sleepwalk

About

Newly-opened Brooklyn bar and venue featuring cocktails and extensive beers-on-tap. Sultry decor blends 1920s Shanghai-style with New York glam-rock vibe.
Address
251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States

Upcoming events

The Ritualists, The DyeFri, 29 Sept
SleepwalkNew York
Panties + Pearls: Lingerie PartyFri, 29 Sept
SleepwalkNew York
Sunrisers, Sex FixxSat, 30 Sept
SleepwalkNew York
Jason Farlow + TLRC, Abe Abraham + guestsTue, 3 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Solange Prat, Julieta Rada: Sounds of SouthAmericaThu, 5 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Brandon Markell Holmes, Lyric ChristianFri, 6 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Joseph King and the Mad CrushFri, 6 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
HNRY FLWR, Drew Citron, Rare FormSat, 7 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Sparkle City Disco7 Oct - 8 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
It's a SecretSat, 7 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
HNRY FLWR, Robert Earl Thomas, Devon ChurchSun, 8 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Michael T and the Vanities, Amatory Murder, Starfox and the Fleet, AutomatomFri, 13 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Theresa, Primitive Heart, Katie BuchananThu, 19 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Pink Flamingo Rhythm Revue, Robert PM (live)Fri, 20 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
GIFT DJs (monthly residency)Fri, 20 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Wild Arrows (EP Release show)Sun, 22 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
DD Walker, GlassioTue, 24 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Fatboi Sharif, DDM, Mara ParaltaSat, 28 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Luxury Skin, Eliana GlassFri, 3 Nov
SleepwalkNew York
Billy Keane + The Waking Dream, tbaThu, 14 Dec
SleepwalkNew York