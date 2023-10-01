Browse events
Venue
Sheaf St.
Follow
About
Sheaf St is a multi-purpose event space in Leeds city centre, a club, a bar and a café. We host a wide range of events from club nights and live music to talks, screenings and comedy nights across our three different spaces.
Capacity
350
Address
3 Sheaf St, Leeds LS10 1HD, UK
Social links
Gallery
Upcoming events
Queer Carboot: Spooky Special
Sun, 1 Oct
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Drags Den
Sun, 1 Oct
Sheaf St.
Leeds
The Friday Residency -> Donna Leake {Special}
Fri, 6 Oct
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Sing-Along- A- Wicker-Man
Sun, 8 Oct
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Open Mic Night
Mon, 9 Oct
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Season Of The Witch: Season Pass
Tue, 10 Oct
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Season Of The Witch: A Field In England
Tue, 10 Oct
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Camp Presents: Studio 54 Disco Divas
Sat, 14 Oct
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Season Of The Witch: The Devils (1971)
Thu, 19 Oct
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan
Fri, 20 Oct
Sheaf St.
Leeds
C'EST LA VIE (Y2K party)
Mon, 23 Oct
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Season Of The Witch: The VVitch (2015)
Thu, 26 Oct
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Season Of The Witch: Suspiria(2018)
Tue, 31 Oct
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Elemental
Fri, 3 Nov
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Season Of The Witch:The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Tue, 7 Nov
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Glitterfye Presents: The Rocky Horror Party Show
Sat, 11 Nov
Sheaf St.
Leeds
The Friday Residency ->Deptford Northern Soul Club
Fri, 17 Nov
Sheaf St.
Leeds
The Friday Residency -> Mixmaster Morris
Fri, 1 Dec
Sheaf St.
Leeds
The Friday Residency -> The Secret DJ + Q and A
Fri, 15 Dec
Sheaf St.
Leeds
Midnight - NYE Theme To be Announced
Sun, 31 Dec
Sheaf St.
Leeds