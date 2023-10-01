Venue

Sheaf St.

Sheaf St is a multi-purpose event space in Leeds city centre, a club, a bar and a café. We host a wide range of events from club nights and live music to talks, screenings and comedy nights across our three different spaces.
350
3 Sheaf St, Leeds LS10 1HD, UK
Queer Carboot: Spooky SpecialSun, 1 Oct
Sheaf St.Leeds
Drags DenSun, 1 Oct
Sheaf St.Leeds
The Friday Residency -> Donna Leake {Special}Fri, 6 Oct
Sheaf St.Leeds
Sing-Along- A- Wicker-Man Sun, 8 Oct
Sheaf St.Leeds
Open Mic NightMon, 9 Oct
Sheaf St.Leeds
Season Of The Witch: Season Pass Tue, 10 Oct
Sheaf St.Leeds
Season Of The Witch: A Field In England Tue, 10 Oct
Sheaf St.Leeds
Camp Presents: Studio 54 Disco DivasSat, 14 Oct
Sheaf St.Leeds
Season Of The Witch: The Devils (1971)Thu, 19 Oct
Sheaf St.Leeds
Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development PlanFri, 20 Oct
Sheaf St.Leeds
C'EST LA VIE (Y2K party)Mon, 23 Oct
Sheaf St.Leeds
Season Of The Witch: The VVitch (2015)Thu, 26 Oct
Sheaf St.Leeds
Season Of The Witch: Suspiria(2018) Tue, 31 Oct
Sheaf St.Leeds
ElementalFri, 3 Nov
Sheaf St.Leeds
Season Of The Witch:The Blair Witch Project (1999)Tue, 7 Nov
Sheaf St.Leeds
Glitterfye Presents: The Rocky Horror Party ShowSat, 11 Nov
Sheaf St.Leeds
The Friday Residency ->Deptford Northern Soul ClubFri, 17 Nov
Sheaf St.Leeds
The Friday Residency -> Mixmaster MorrisFri, 1 Dec
Sheaf St.Leeds
The Friday Residency -> The Secret DJ + Q and AFri, 15 Dec
Sheaf St.Leeds
Midnight - NYE Theme To be Announced Sun, 31 Dec
Sheaf St.Leeds