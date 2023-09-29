Browse events
Venue
Saint Vitus Bar
Address
1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Upcoming events
Unearth, Revocation, Entheos, High Command
Fri, 29 Sept
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Freaks Unleashed: Nu Metal Night
Fri, 29 Sept
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Sweat Vitus: Group Training by NuSweat
Sat, 30 Sept
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Scowl, Militarie Gun, MSPAINT, Submerge
Sat, 30 Sept
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
SYNTHICIDE presents Secret Shame, Catherine Moan
Sat, 30 Sept
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Sweat Vitus: Yoga by NuSweat
Sun, 1 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Sweat Vitus: Burn x HIIT by NuSweat
Sun, 1 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Miséricorde, Noctomb (NC), Nganga (NC), Conglaciation
Sun, 1 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Monday Night Rawr: An Emo Drag Show
Mon, 2 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Puppet & Essenger with special guest Young Medicine
Tue, 3 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Sharkswimmer "Serenity" Record Release, Two-Man Giant Squid, YARD, Special Guest
Wed, 4 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Spookystack, Public Circuit, Shanghai Beach, Blisspoint
Thu, 5 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Scheme Until It's Your Reality Comp Record Release
Fri, 6 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Xeno & Oaklander, Desolation Colony
Fri, 6 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Deadguy, Godskin Peeler, Total Meltdown
Sat, 7 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Underworld: Post-Punk and New Wave Dance Party!
Sat, 7 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Agent Orange, Spice Pistols
Sun, 8 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Slut Magic, Frida Kill, WifeKnife, Beeyotch
Mon, 9 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
SYNTHICIDE: S Y Z Y G Y X, Visceral Anatomy, Lal
Tue, 10 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Intercourse, Great Falls, Couch Slut, The Austerity Program
Wed, 11 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
SYNTHICIDE pres Kontravoid, Confines, Comfort Cure
Thu, 12 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Dog Breath (Album Release)
Fri, 13 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
SYNTHICIDE presents Sydney Valette, Carrellee
Fri, 13 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Artillery, Vapor, Potential Threat, Thanatotic Desire
Sat, 14 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Supersonic: British Indie Dance Party
Sat, 14 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
The Mission UK, The Chameleons, Theatre of Hate
Sun, 15 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Murphy's Law, Rumjacks, Bar Stool Preachers
Mon, 16 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Love Gang, Overdose, 95 Bulls, Slashers
Wed, 18 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Ossuary, Ancient Death, Le Morte, Anti-Sapien
Thu, 19 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Usurp Synapse, Frail Body, Meth, Olth, Respirator
Fri, 20 Oct
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
